A Safari Of Sparkle: The Blonds Bring Cinematic Fantasy To NYFW
A Runway of "Wild Glamour" Meets Silver Screen Sirens
While fashion media widely described the Blonds' latest collection as a "glamorous safari” a daring jungle of crystal, corsetry, and dramatic flair - the designers themselves frame the inspiration in cinematic terms: silver screen sirens, femme fatales, a modern Hollywood fantasy under the jungle canopy. That duality-the wild safari and the silver-screen seductress-became a perfect stage for TYMO's transformative hair toolkit.
Madison Anderson Berrios Gets a Showstopping Moment
Among the evening's most talked-about moments was the transformation of Miss Universe Queen Madison Anderson Berrios (Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2025), who was invited as a special guest on the runway. With TYMO's newly launched TYMO CURLPRO automatic curling iron in hand, the TYMO beauty team created a bold before-and-after look that played to the camera and the catwalk alike. From sleek waves to full-bodied curls, Madison's style evolved in real time and delivered impact under the stage lights.
Backstage Magic: David & Philip – the Designers
Behind the scenes, the creative minds of The Blonds took center stage-literally. While David Blond styled Philip Blond's hair, he turned to TYMO RING PLUS , a precision straightening comb, combining it with the brand's tools to deliver looks that were as sculptural as they were sleek (images forthcoming). This backstage collaboration underscored TYMO's flexibility across both curling and straightening applications, adapting to the rapid pace of couture production.
Launch Synergy: NYFW as TYMO's Canvas
This activation served as a marquee moment within TYMO BEAUTY's broader presence at NYFW and tied directly into its TikTok "SUPER BRAND DAY " campaign. The runway event acted as a live, on-brand stimulus for the TikTok crowd, generating dynamic content and momentum for TYMO's social campaign push. Already, the brand has built notable organic traction on TikTok-with fans, influencers, and stylists clustering around the brand's demos and hair transformations.
A Standing Ovation to the Blonds
As always, The Blonds confirmed their status as the architects of spectacle: this season's collection took audiences on a fashion safari of high drama, blending chiffon with structured corsetry, zebra motifs, glinting crystals, and silhouettes that evoked old Hollywood glamour reimagined through a jungle lens. We look forward to more such partnerships, where beauty becomes narrative, and every walk is a performance.
