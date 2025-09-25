MHS Prefab-Code Evaluation Report CERUS-1039

Evaluation Report QAI CERUS-1039 FOR MHS BUILDING SYSTEMS ALUMINUM STRUCTURAL FRAME ASSEMBLYFOR COMPLIANCE TO 2021/2018/2015 INTERNATIONAL BUILDING CODE (IBC),

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We are pleased to announce we have received the completed Code Evaluation Report Certification for MHS Building Systems Aluminum Structural Frame Assembly and Listed the subject product effective date as May 8, 2025, in the QAI LABORATORIES Directory of Listed Products available for viewing at:SUBJECT: QAI CERUS-1039 FOR MHS BUILDING SYSTEMS ALUMINUM STRUCTURAL FRAME ASSEMBLY FOR COMPLIANCE TO 2021/2018/2015 INTERNATIONAL BUILDING CODE (IBC), 2021/2018/2015 INTERNATIONAL RESIDENTIAL CODE (IRC), AND 2022 CALIFORNIA BUILDING CODE (CBC).Published QAI Code Evaluation Report (CERUS-1039) which Demonstrates Compliance with the International Building Code (IBC) 2021/2018/2015, International Residential Code (IRC) 2021/2018/2015, and California Building Code (CBC) 2022. for MHS Building Systems Aluminum Structural Frame Assembly.MHS Building Systems Receives New QAI Evaluation Report for Its Patented Aluminum Structural Frame AssemblyIrvine, CA – [07-07-2025] – MHS Building Systems is proud to announce that it has received a new QAI Code Evaluation Report CERUS-1039 for its patented MHS Aluminum Structural Frame Assembly, solidifying its compliance with stringent structural, safety, and building code standards for use in residential and commercial modular prefab construction.CODE EVALUATION REPORT CERUS-1039EVALUATED Structural Properties, for Type V CONSTRUCTION: Structural Frame AssemblyCSI DIVISION: Fabricated Engineered StructuresCSI SECTION: Metal Building SystemsAPPLICABLE CODES: 2021, 2018, 2015 International Building Code (IBC)2021, 2018, 2015 International Residential Code (IRC)2022 California Building Code (CBC)General:MHS Aluminum Structural Frame Assembly consists of prefabricated MHS modular aluminum frame extrusions in conjunction with proprietary connection components for use as load bearing or non-load bearing column-to-beam assemblies. The MHS Aluminum Structural Frame Assembly is intended for use with structural insulated panels (SIP) for form wall and floor/ceiling assemblies for use in Type V construction. See Section 9.0 for product drawings and connection details.MHS Aluminum Structural Frame Assembly complies with the 2021 / 2018 / 2015 IBC requirements outlined in this report. For jurisdictions governed by the IRC, use of MHS Aluminum Structural Frame Assemblies require Engineering Design in accordance with Section R301.1.3 of the 2021 / 2018 / 2015 IRC.MHS Aluminum Structural Frame Assembly complies for use in jurisdictions following the 2022 CBC. See Section 10 of this report for further detailsThe newly issued evaluation by QAI Laboratories, a leading provider of testing and inspection services, officially validates the structural integrity, performance, and code compliance of the MHS Modular Aluminum Framing System-a prefabricated post-and-beam technology designed for faster, stronger, and more sustainable building solutions.“This milestone reinforces our commitment to innovation and regulatory excellence,” said Tim Siahatgar, inventor of the MHS system.“With QAI's evaluation, we're positioned to expand our modular building systems into more regions, offering builders and developers a certified, high-performance alternative to conventional wood and steel framing .”Key Highlights of the MHS Evaluation Report:.Approved for multi-story construction projects.Certified for use in high seismic and wind load zones.Compatible with SIP panel assemblies, conventional infill systems, and various architectural finishes.Constructed from lightweight, corrosion-resistant aluminum extrusions.Features interlocking bolted connections for rapid, on-site assembly.Fully recyclable and ideal for sustainable, code-compliant modular constructionThe QAI evaluation provides engineers, code officials, and design professionals with a reliable third-party reference to specify MHS framing components in structural applications across the U.S. and international markets.________________________________________About MHS Building SystemsMHS Building Systems is an award-winning structural framing technology company based in Irvine, California, specializing in modular aluminum post-and-beam systems for prefabricated buildings . Invented and developed by architectural engineer Tim Siahatgar, the MHS system is used in ADUs, commercial buildings, and modular housing, offering a scalable and sustainable alternative to traditional construction.Invitation to PartnersMHS invites builders, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs to become authorized fabricators and installers of the new MHS 150 Series. By partnering with MHS, fabricators gain access to cutting edge structural aluminum systems and the expertise to deliver next-generation prefab solutions across industries and regions.________________________________________For more information or to request a copy of the new QAI Evaluation Report, please contact:Tim Siahatgar 📧 ...📧 ...

Sustainable Home Design Revolutionizing Building Practices, Structural Aluminum Framing Design

