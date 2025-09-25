United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) Side Event: Mrs Mahama & Other First Ladies To Champion Women's Resilience Amidst Climate And Conflict

First Lady Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama and other First Ladies from the continent convened for a high-level side event during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80), organised by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

The critical gathering, themed“Building Resilience for Women and Girls in the Face of Climate Change and Conflict,” culminated in a unified campaign commitment from all participating First Ladies to address these pressing global challenges.

The discussions underscored the disproportionate impact of environmental degradation and armed conflicts on vulnerable populations, particularly women and girls, who often bear the brunt of displacement, resource scarcity, and increased violence.

A central outcome of the event was the collective commitment made by all First Ladies to a campaign pledge, which signifies a concerted effort to advocate for policies, mobilise resources, and implement programmes to target the unique challenges faced by women and girls in climate and conflict-affected regions.

Mrs Mahama's commitment statement centred on the theme of“Strength.”

“I pledged to support this campaign that centres on African solutions and strength, which is rooted in its women and girls,” she stated.“In the face of climate and conflict challenges, their courage sustains families and communities. By investing in their strength, we build resilience for generations to come.”

