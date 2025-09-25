Typhoon Ragasa Leaves Trail Of Death And Destruction: 15 Killed In Taiwan, 9 In Philippines China Cleans Up

Taiwan has been badly affected by Typhoon Ragasa, which brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to the island. Authorities confirmed that at least 15 people were killed in Hualien County, while 46 others were injured. Earlier reports had placed the death toll at 17, but officials later corrected it after ruling out duplicate cases. The storm triggered a deadly disaster when a decades-old barrier lake in the mountains above Guangfu Township burst its banks after intense rainfall. Entire communities were cut off, with nearly 300 people stranded and two patients losing their lives because they could not reach hospitals due to flooding.

The Central Emergency Operation Centre said search and rescue operations were continuing as more than 30 people remain missing. Taiwan's government has deployed rescue teams to remote villages, where roads were washed away and power supply was cut off.

Typhoon #Ragasa tore through southern #China after wreaking havoc in the #Philippines and #Taiwan, displacing more than 17,500 people and causing dozens of deaths FRANCE 24's @ofarry has more twitter/iTugxEG0YO

Philippines braces for second storm

The Philippines also suffered heavily from Ragasa, where at least nine people died, including fishermen whose boat capsized off Cagayan after being struck by massive waves. The Philippine Coast Guard said 13 fishermen had been on board, but only a few were rescued after the vessel overturned during the typhoon.

As the country dealt with the aftermath, authorities warned of another storm approaching. Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi, locally called 'Opong', is expected to make landfall in Luzon on September 26. Airlines have already cancelled or rescheduled flights. The government's Department of Social Welfare and Development confirmed that 2.5 million food packs and other essential supplies have been prepared for affected families.

Guangdong hit by massive storm surge

In China, Typhoon Ragasa made landfall on Wednesday on the coast of Hailing Island in Guangdong Province, packing winds up to 145 km/h (90 mph). More than 2.16 million residents were evacuated across the province before the storm arrived, while schools and businesses in at least 10 cities were shut down.

By Thursday morning, relief workers were clearing the wreckage in cities like Yangjiang and Zhuhai. Fallen trees blocked roads, street signs were ripped down, and homes and restaurants were damaged. A seafood restaurant in Yangjiang had its roof torn away, with workers saying the winds were strong enough to 'rip everything apart'.

This is in Zhuhai, China, where the typhoon #Ragasa is still raging, yet the clean-up has already begun. Looking through our window, we see an army of workers clearing mud from the roads, hauling away fallen trees, and opening up parks and pathways. The speed and efficiency are... twitter/7mtOyllVNV

Severe flooding hits coastal areas as Super Typhoon Ragasa strikes. Vehicles are seen floating amid a powerful storm surge in the Pearl River Estuary. Gaolan Island, Zhuhai, Guangdong, China. twitter/FrRE7R1lle

Hua Jia Sha Typhoon/ Ragasa Typhoon in Yangjiang this noon seemed even worse. So many windows were broken. A car flipped over. Rooftop flew off. And in this video a man tried to go to opposite direction of the wind . Good thing I read now the wind has stopped.: 嘟嘟瓜车 twitter/qOYXuXq7qU

Many areas were still without electricity. Residents worried that the damage could hurt their livelihoods, especially with China's National Day holiday week approaching on October 1, when tourism is normally high.

Chinese authorities launch relief efforts

China's Ministry of Finance announced that $49.2 million has been set aside for rescue and relief work in affected areas. Local governments have also started restoring essential services, clearing blocked roads, and repairing power lines.

On Thursday morning, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said Ragasa made its second landfall in Guangxi Province as a tropical storm. Winds had weakened, but heavy rains continued to pose risks, especially in coastal and low-lying areas.

Crazy scenes in China due to Typhoon Ragasa twitter/iiNuu5r2TT

In bed, recovering from a brutal chase. My 82nd core penetration did not come easy, but it did come. Got into #Typhoon #RAGASA's eye on Hailing Island #China around 6 pm. Storm was decaying but violent. Eyewall was gusty, explosive, micobursty. Lots of damage to hotel & trees. twitter/3YpzkQks0n

Hong Kong disruption and recovery

Hong Kong was also severely impacted as Ragasa swept past earlier this week. The city issued its highest storm warning, which remained in place for more than 10 hours – the second-longest on record.

Public transport, including metro rail services, was suspended, and schools were closed. The airport authority reported that about 1,000 flights were delayed or cancelled, but operations were expected to normalise within two days.

Hong Kong's weather service described Ragasa as the strongest storm of the year in the northwestern Pacific. Authorities confirmed that 101 people were treated in public hospitals for injuries. Around 900 people sought shelter in temporary relief centres.

Vietnam next in line

After battering Taiwan, the Philippines, Hong Kong and southern China, Ragasa is now moving towards Vietnam. On Thursday morning, Vietnam's weather department reported that the storm had weakened but still carried winds up to 88 km/h, with gusts reaching level 11 strength.

The typhoon is moving west at about 20 km/h and is expected to weaken into a tropical depression within 24 hours. Heavy rain has been forecast across northern Vietnam, raising fears of flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas. Authorities have urged local communities to prepare emergency shelters and secure food supplies.

One of the strongest storms this year

Meteorologists said Ragasa rapidly intensified into a Category 5 super typhoon earlier this week, with winds exceeding 260 km/h (162 mph). It was briefly the most powerful storm in the world so far this year before weakening to a severe typhoon.

The storm has highlighted the increasing risks of extreme weather events in the region. Millions have faced evacuations, travel chaos, power cuts, and destroyed property. While Ragasa has now weakened, its deadly impact across Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and the Philippines will be felt for months to come.

