Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's Most Famous Magical Pandals - From Mudiali's Grand Setup To Chetla Agrani Club's Rudraksh
As devotees throng to pandals to commemorate Goddess Durga's homecoming to her maternal home, the festival has turned the city into a vibrant canvas of art, culture, and devotion.Also Read | Kolkata floods ahead of Durga Puja, 10 dead; BJP, TMC trade barbs: 10 points
Worshippers come together with lively and collective spirit and make these pandals truly special. From display of artistic craftsmanship to an insight to creative minds, the idols of Goddess Durga are masterpieces adorned amid contemporary setting and themes. These pandals attract massive footfalls with their heritage charm mixed with modern creativity.Kolkata's famous Durga Puja pandals Also Read | Missing Durga Puja in Bengal? Celebrate at top pandals in Delhi, Mumbai & Bengal
Given below are North Kolkata's famous Durga Puja pandals 2025:
- Sreebhumi Sporting Club Durga Puja 2025 Bagbazar Sarbojanin Kumartuli Park Durga Puja Ahiritola Sarbojanin Belgachia Sarbojanin Hatibagan Sarbojanin / Hatibagan Nabin Pally Nalin Sarkar Street Sarbojanin College Square Durga Puja Dumdum Park Tarun Sangha Sikdar Bagan Sadharan Durga Puja Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Sarbojanin
Listed below are South Kolkata's famous Durga Puja pandals 2025:
- Chetla Agrani Club Suruchi Sangha, New Alipore Ekdalia Evergreen Club, Ballygunge/Gariahat area Badamtala Ashar Sangha, Kalighat/Rash Behari Avenue area Deshapriya Park, Kalighat Tridhara Sammilani, Manoharpukur Road / Rashbehari area Singhi Park, Gariahat area Hindustan Park Ballygunge Cultural Association Mudiali Club
Some unique Durga Puja pandals are shown below:The video shared on Instagram by Kolkatar Golpo shows Kolkata's first floating Durga idol
2. One of the humongous Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is Behala natun Dal 2025 PujoAlso Read | Navratri 2025: Stories behind each of nine forms of Goddess Durga – Navadurga
3. Boasting the unique 'Time travel' theme is a pandal in South Kolkata
4. One of the most enthralling Durga Puja pandal is that of the Mudiali club
5. Another eccentric pandal is one that features“Chaa (Tea)” theme that brings forth creativity of artists on canvas.
6. Chetla Agrani club's unique Durga Puja pandal is made up entirely of Rudraksh
Maha Ashtami celebrations will be observed on September 30. This implies that Maha Navami will fall on October 1, Wednesday.Navratri Day 8: Puja timings
Here are the important muhurat timings for Day 8, as per Drik Panchang:
Ashtami Tithi Begins - 4:31 PM on September 29
Ashtami Tithi Ends - 6:06 PM on September 30Navratri Day 9: Puja timings
Here are the important muhurat timings for Day 9, as per Drik Panchang:
Navami Tithi Begins - 6:06 PM on September 30
Navami Tithi Ends - 7:01 PM on October 1
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment