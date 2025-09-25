UN Says Earthquake Survivors In Afghanistan Face Dire Living Conditions

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has warned that Afghan families devastated by the recent deadly earthquakes are facing severe humanitarian challenges, including loss of homes, livelihoods, and access to basic needs.

In a statement released on X on Wednesday, September 24, UNHCR said survivors remain trapped in harsh living conditions, with many forced to endure shortages of food, clean water, and shelter. Aid workers report that children and women are among the most vulnerable, struggling without adequate protection in quake-hit provinces.

The agency emphasized that it is working to deliver immediate relief assistance while also supporting long-term reconstruction. Its programs aim to rebuild homes, restore community services, and help affected families regain stability.

The crisis has also drawn urgent appeals from UNICEF, which announced that it needs $21.6 million to carry out a six-month humanitarian program in eastern Afghanistan. The plan will prioritize health care, education, safe water, and psychosocial support for children traumatized by the disaster.

Humanitarian organizations warn that without timely global support, thousands of families risk sliding deeper into poverty and displacement. They stress that Afghanistan's already fragile economy leaves little room for recovery without sustained international aid.

Analysts say the earthquakes compound an already dire humanitarian situation marked by widespread poverty, food insecurity, and restrictions that have left millions dependent on foreign assistance. The disaster, they note, underscores the urgent need for stronger coordination between international donors and local partners.

The appeals from UNHCR and UNICEF highlight not only the immediate crisis but also the long-term challenge of rebuilding lives with dignity and resilience in a country already struggling with chronic instability.

