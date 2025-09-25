Venice Entry Fee To Return From April

Dhaka: Venice will reintroduce its day-tripper access fee in 2026, extending the policy to 60 days between April and July-nine more than in 2025.

The €5–€10 charge, applicable to visitors aged 14+ entering the historic city between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on weekends (Friday to Sunday), is expected to raise over €5 million.

First introduced in 2024 following UNESCO warnings over overtourism, the contributo d'accesso aims to curb same-day tourism, which officials argue contributes to overcrowding without significantly benefiting the local economy.

Critics say the charge has had limited impact, with daily tourist numbers still nearing 25,000 at peak times-almost half the city's population. While average daily payments dropped from 16,676 in 2024 to 13,046 in 2025 (a 22pc decrease), officials admit the decline reflects wider regional trends.

City Councillor Michele Zuin defends the initiative as a world-first and still in its trial phase, noting it helps manage footfall and has already recouped its €3 million setup cost, generating €4 million in surplus revenue.

Entry remains free for residents, locals born in Veneto, overnight guests (who already pay a tourist tax), students, disabled visitors, and those entering for healthcare. Payments must be made online, with QR codes issued for checkpoint access.

The 2026 fee amount has yet to be confirmed.

-B