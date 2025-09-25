SEC Newgate Enters Ukraine To Back Recovery Efforts

MENAFN - PRovoke) KYIV - In a move to support rebuilding efforts in Ukraine, SEC Newgate has launched an operation in the war-torn country.

SEC Newgate Ukraine will service international and domestic clients, aligning with the group's core specialties including corporate affairs and crisis management as well as government, B2B and stakeholder relations. Milan-based SEC Newgate owns 51% of the operation, with the remaining 49% held by two local professionals with expertise in corporate, advocacy and strategic communications.

Group CEO Fiorenzo Tagliabue said the move reflects the company's goal of playing an“active role toward a new future of peace and prosperity for Ukraine.”

He told PRovoke Media:“We are here to help global brands operate in Ukraine and co-operate with local players for the reconstruction. This is something we expect to start well ahead of the end of the war. We also feel there is local potential to serve Ukrainian institutions, NGOs and companies who want to expand their reach. But besides pure business, as a European-rooted global company we want to give our small contribution for a new future to this country and speed its integration into Central Eastern Europe, an area we see growing constantly.”

The Kyiv office will be led by director Andrii Rudenko, who has more than 20 years of experience at advertising and media agencies in Ukraine and Poland. He will be supported by senior advisors including Artem Bidenko, a member of the supervisory board, and Sergii Bidenko, who brings more than 25 years of strategic experience in crisis communications and reputation management.

SEC Newgate executives said the launch is both a business opportunity and a show of support.“International companies interested in reconstruction will need to plan ahead to establish positive relations with local stakeholders and domestic companies in order to find synergy,” Tagliabue said. "During the two days I spent in Kyiv meeting with policymakers, companies, and institutions, I saw a lot of interest in our initiative and an overall open approach as far as the integration of international companies in the local market is concerned."



The launch in Kyiv is part of SEC Newgate's strategy to expand its Eastern EMEA presence, following recent growth across the region. Executives said the move strengthens the group's European footprint and provides on-the-ground insight in one of the world's most critical geopolitical markets.