CM Omar Abdullah Lauds Racing Prodigy Atiqa Mir's Performance
Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday lauded the performance of 10-year-old racing prodigy Atiqa Mir, hoping that she would one day make it to the pinnacle of motor racing .
Atiqa finished an impressive fourth after being in the running for a famous victory for the majority of the race in the Champions of the Future Academy (COFTA) karting series in Orechova, Slovakia recently, a series which is keenly tracked by the top brass of the F1 Academy.
Atiqa is the first Indian to be supported by Formula 1 and is part of the F1 Academy DYD programme.
“Well done to young Atiqa. Her natural talent and enthusiasm for racing shine through. I hope the day is not far when she will be the first Kashmiri to race at the pinnacle of motor racing – F1. Keep up the good work Atiqa and best wishes always,” Abdullah wrote on 'X'.
