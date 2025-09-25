Curfew In Ladakh After Clashes 50 Detained, Security Tightened

Photo Credit: PTI

Leh- At least 50 people were detained as police and paramilitary forces strictly implemented curfew on Thursday in the violence-hit Leh, where four people were killed and over 80 others were injured when widespread clashes broke out a day before.

A shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) - to advance talks with the Centre on demand for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh - had descended into violence, arson and street clashes on Wednesday.

Strict prohibitory restrictions banning assembly of five or more persons have been placed in other major towns as well, including Kargil where a shutdown was called by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in support of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was leading a hunger strike.

Wangchuk's fortnight-long hunger strike was called off after intense clashes broke out in Leh town. The protesters had set ablaze the BJP office and several vehicles, besides vandalising the Hill Council headquarters, prompting promulgation of an indefinite curfew in the town.

“The situation in the curfew-bound areas is well under control. There are no untoward incidents reported from anywhere,” a police official told PTI.

He said around 50 people were detained overnight for their involvement in the violence.

The official said three among the injured were citizens of Nepal and police are probing if there are foreign hands behind the violence.