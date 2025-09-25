Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Higher Colleges of Technology Highlights Career Pathways and Talent Development a’ Ru’ya Career Fair 2025


2025-09-25 03:09:15
(MENAFN- AMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 23 September 2025: The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), t’e UAE’s largest applied higher education institution, is participating i’ the Ru’ya Career Fair 2025, taking place from 23 to 25 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The career fair serves as a premier platform for connecting students, graduates, and jobseekers with leading employers across a range of industries.

Through its participation, HCT aims to introduce students and fresh graduates to diverse career pathways and emphasize its role in preparing national talent to remain competitive in the future workforce, thereby contributing to the UAE’s sustainable development.

As the U’E’s leading career fair for Emirati nationals’ Ru’ya brings together thousands of young talents and top employers for three days of networking, workshops, and interactive experiences. It also plays a pivotal role in advancing the Emiratisation agenda by connecting exceptional Emirati graduates with the ’ation’s workforce needs.

Dr. Yahya Al Ansaari, Executive Director of HCT - Dubai Campuses“ said: “Our participati’n at Ru’ya Career Fair reflects our commitment to providing students and graduates with opportunities to engage directly with employers and industry professionals. As we aim to ensure that our academic programs remain relevant to workforce demands, while also supporting our graduates in building sustainable c”reer paths.”

Throughout the three’day fair, HCT’s representatives will engage with students, graduates, and jobseekers, offering guidance on applied education pathways, industry-aligned programs, and career services designed to bridge the gap between academia and the workplace.

