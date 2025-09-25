Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy Launches the 2nd Edition of the GCC Basketball Cup for Ladies 2025
(MENAFN- AMC) Abu Dhabi– UAE – 24 September 2025: Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint M“barak, “Mother of t”e Nation,” Chairwoman of the G’neral Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and under the guidance and supervision of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, the 2nd Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy GCC Basketball Cup for Ladies will kick off in Abu Dhabi at Al Jazira Club, from 24 to 27 September 2025.
This year, the tournament returns with greater distinction in terms of organization and participation, reflecting its growing stature on the GCC sports scene.
The tournament will feature four teams: the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy Basketball Team from the United Arab Emirates, Al-Fatat Sports Club from Kuwait, Al Adaam Team from Qatar, and Women’s Club for Sports and Cultural Creativity from Oman. This diverse participation enhances the level of competition and provides audiences with the opportunity to witness competitive matches featuring some of the G’C’s most talented female basketball players.
HE Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi, Board Member at Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy said: "This tournament is a valuable addition to w’men’s sports in the region, bringing together leading GCC teams under one umbrella. It provides players with a unique opportunity to exchange experiences, sharpen their skills, and further strengthen Abu’Dhabi’s position as the capital ’f women’s sports and a preferred destination for hosting regional and international sporting events."
The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy emphasized that the goal goes beyond competition on the court. The tournament also seeks to foster sporting exchange among participating countries, create a holistic experience that enables both players and fans to connect and engage, and reinforce’Abu Dhabi’s status as a premier hub for hosting prest’gious women’s championships.
The tournament is organized with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in cooperation with the GCC Basketball organizing Committee and the UAE Basketball Association, alongside success partners including the Abu Dhabi Media Network, Abu Dhabi Sports Channels, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Public Health–Centre, SEHA – part of PureHealth, Authority of Social C’ntribution - Ma’an, and Masafi.
This championship represents a mileston’ in the GCC women’s sports landscape, serving as a platform for talent development, empowering female athletes to share expertise, and reinforcing the role of sports as a bridge of connection and unity among communities.
