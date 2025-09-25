Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air Defense Forces Destroy 150 Of 176 Russian Drones

2025-09-25 03:06:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram .

According to the report, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 24, the Russians attacked with 176 Shahed and Gerbera UCAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 100 of them were Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces' aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Thursday, September 25, Air Defense Forces shot down/neutralized 150 drones in Ukraine's north, south, east, and center.

Read also: Rubio to Lavrov: Russia must stop killings and agree to peace in Ukraine

Thirteen UCAVs were recorded hitting eight locations, and downed targets (debris) fell at one location.

The attack continues, with new groups of UCAVs entering from the north, the Air Force warned.

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed in the Kharkiv region on the night of September 25 as a result of a Russian drone stri ke.

