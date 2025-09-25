Russian Troops Shell Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region With Grad MLRS And Drones, Causing Casualties
The Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration stated that in the Nikopol district, the Russians used Grad MLRS, artillery, and drones to attack the communities of Nikopol, Marganets, and Pokrovske.
According to updated information, the number of victims of yesterday's attacks in the district has increased. Two more people were injured – a 68-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man. In the Pokrovske community, a private house and a farm building were damaged by an FPV drone strike.Read also: Russian army loses another 940 troops in war against Ukraine
The Russians launched UAVs at the Synelnykivskyi district. A private house caught fire in the Pokrovske community, and dry grass burned in the Ukrainka community.
As reported by Ukrinform, four people were injured in Dnipro as a result of a missile attack.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
