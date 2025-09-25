Shehbaz Sharif, Trump To Meet At White House Today Field Marshal Asim Munir Likely To Join

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet today at the Oval Office in Washington, the White House has confirmed.

According to sources, the meeting between the two leaders will take place at 4:30 pm local time, where global and regional issues are expected to come under detailed discussion. Field Marshal Asim Munir is also likely to attend the meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Trump also met on the sidelines of a gathering of Islamic leaders in New York. The two leaders were seen holding hands for quite some time, engaging in a friendly and candid conversation. President Trump also shook hands with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, while at the end of his interaction with Shehbaz Sharif, he gave a thumbs-up gesture.

At the Islamic leaders' gathering, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met the Emir of Qatar, King of Jordan, and the President of Indonesia. Discussions during these meetings included the situation in Gaza and efforts for a ceasefire, among other issues.

During his stay in New York, Shehbaz Sharif participated in a high-level meeting on the Global Development Initiative chaired by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, where he also had a brief informal interaction with him. The Prime Minister separately met UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

In another lighthearted moment, Shehbaz Sharif chatted in German with Austrian Chancellor, sharing a laugh while exchanging pleasantries. He remarked that he wished to visit Austria soon,“maybe even tomorrow.”

The Prime Minister also met Kuwait's Crown Prince, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties. In addition, he held talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, where both leaders discussed enhancing defense cooperation and agreed to expand bilateral relations across all sectors.