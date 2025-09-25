Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Policeman Martyred In Armed Attack In Bannu's Domel Tehsil


2025-09-25 03:06:43
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

A police constable, Qudoos Khan, was martyred when unidentified assailants opened fire in the jurisdiction of Domel Police Station, Domel Tehsil, on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the martyred constable was on duty with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subdivision Circle at the time of the attack. His body was later shifted to a local hospital.

Following the incident, police launched a search operation in the area to trace the attackers. Authorities said action against militants has been intensified.

It may be recalled that a day earlier, an exchange of fire also took place between police and militants in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station, after which an operation continued in the area late into the night.

