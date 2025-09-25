Policeman Martyred In Armed Attack In Bannu's Domel Tehsil

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

A police constable, Qudoos Khan, was martyred when unidentified assailants opened fire in the jurisdiction of Domel Police Station, Domel Tehsil, on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the martyred constable was on duty with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subdivision Circle at the time of the attack. His body was later shifted to a local hospital.

Also Read: Shehbaz Sharif, Trump to Meet at White House Today; Field Marshal Asim Munir Likely to Join

Following the incident, police launched a search operation in the area to trace the attackers. Authorities said action against militants has been intensified.

It may be recalled that a day earlier, an exchange of fire also took place between police and militants in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station, after which an operation continued in the area late into the night.