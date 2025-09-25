Iranian President Calls Diplomacy Key To Overcoming Mistrust

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran believes that diplomacy is the only way to eliminate distrust, the country's President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in New York, Trend reports.

According to Pezeshkian, distrust toward Western countries emerged because the United States and European nations failed to honor their commitments and because Iran was attacked while nuclear program negotiations were still underway.

Pezeshkian stated that the current Iranian government is focused on expanding cooperation with the world. However, the process of strengthening ties with European countries has not advanced as the government envisioned. At present, the European trio has pushed for the implementation phase of the so-called 'Snapback' mechanism, which foresees the reinstatement of United Nations (UN) Security Council sanctions against Iran.

"Iran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons. We see no obstacle to taking transparent steps in this regard,” the president added.

The president further noted that the most effective solution for strengthening international relations is to avoid unipolarity and to promote multilateralism. He emphasized that international organizations, especially the UN, must take responsible steps to ensure and maintain peace and stability.

For his part, Finnish President Alexander Stubb underlined that diplomacy and mutual understanding are the only means of resolving global challenges.

“There is a real need for genuine multilateralism in the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has decided to reinstate sanctions against Iran that were suspended under the 2015 nuclear deal. The decision was supported by the U.S., the UK, France, and Germany. If Iran and European leaders fail to reach a new agreement, the sanctions will be reimposed starting September 26.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231, which annulled six previous resolutions against Iran and lifted wide-ranging sanctions connected to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party's violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.