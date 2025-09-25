Azerbaijani Oil Moves Up In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, grew by $0.92, or 1.29 percent, on September 24 from the previous level to $72.14 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend .

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude also went up by $0.95, or 1.36 percent, to $70.60 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $0.88, or 1.54 percent, to $58.14 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a growth of $1.37, or 2 percent, to $69.78 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.