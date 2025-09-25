Kazakhstan And Georgia Set Sights On Boosting Middle Corridor Partnership
Also, particular focus was placed on the development of transit corridors, improvement of transport infrastructure, and exchange of experience between the relevant agencies.
In the course of the meeting, Maksat Kaliakparov noted Kazakhstan's interest in expanding cooperation, while Vakhushti Bagrationi emphasized Kazakhstan's strategic significance as a partner in transit. Following the talks, the parties confirmed their readiness to work together on promising projects.
The Middle Corridor is a key overland trade route connecting
China and Europe through Central Asia and the Caucasus, offering an
alternative to the northern and southern transport corridors. It
passes through countries like Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia,
facilitating faster and more diversified cargo transit. This
corridor is gaining strategic importance for regional cooperation,
economic development, and reducing dependence on maritime
routes.
