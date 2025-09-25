Kazakhstan And Georgia Set Sights On Boosting Middle Corridor Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov met with Georgia's First Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Vakhushti Bagrationi and Ambassador Levan Diasamidze to discuss enhancing cooperation on the strategic Middle Corridor trade route between Europe and Asia, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

Also, particular focus was placed on the development of transit corridors, improvement of transport infrastructure, and exchange of experience between the relevant agencies.

In the course of the meeting, Maksat Kaliakparov noted Kazakhstan's interest in expanding cooperation, while Vakhushti Bagrationi emphasized Kazakhstan's strategic significance as a partner in transit. Following the talks, the parties confirmed their readiness to work together on promising projects.

The Middle Corridor is a key overland trade route connecting China and Europe through Central Asia and the Caucasus, offering an alternative to the northern and southern transport corridors. It passes through countries like Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, facilitating faster and more diversified cargo transit. This corridor is gaining strategic importance for regional cooperation, economic development, and reducing dependence on maritime routes.

