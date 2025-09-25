Georgian Expert Urges For Unified Energy Action Across South Caucasus, Central Asia
Speaking at the Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025 in Baku, Tsereteli emphasized that strategies, roadmaps, and action plans should not be developed by each country separately but must be coordinated among them.
“Only in this way can we define priority projects and achieve the goals set by international development organizations. These tasks cannot be accomplished by one country alone. Joint work is essential,” he noted.
Tsereteli also highlights the South Caucasus' potential for regional cooperation.
“Our partnership with Azerbaijan is a good example. Projects such as the Black Sea underwater cable can become flagship initiatives. If we strengthen and expand this trend, including in the field of green hydrogen, we will not only develop the energy sector but also export electricity to Europe.”
Tsereteli added that energy and climate plans, low-carbon development strategies, and nationally determined contributions (NDCs) should not remain only on paper.
“We must move toward their practical implementation together. This will be another important step in deepening cross-border cooperation,” he stated.
