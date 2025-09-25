Iran Vows Transparency To Confirm Peaceful Nature Of Nuclear Activities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran is ready to verify the peaceful nature of its nuclear program in full compliance with international law and its sovereign rights, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter in New York, Trend reports.

Pezeshkian stated that Iran welcomes the resolution of issues surrounding its nuclear program through diplomacy and negotiations. Naturally, if the so-called "Snapback" mechanism, which envisions the reactivation of United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions against Iran, is triggered, then negotiations will become meaningless.

The Iranian leader stressed that Tehran seeks to elevate relations with Switzerland and expand cooperation, noting that both countries share a common goal of promoting peace globally.

For her part, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter emphasized that Switzerland views positively any constructive engagement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). She highlighted her country's belief that diplomacy remains the best path to overcoming challenges and strengthening international relations.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has decided to reinstate sanctions against Iran that were suspended under the 2015 nuclear deal. The decision was supported by the U.S., the UK, France, and Germany. If Iran and European leaders fail to reach a new agreement, the sanctions will be reimposed starting September 26.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231, which annulled six previous resolutions against Iran and lifted wide-ranging sanctions connected to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party's violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.