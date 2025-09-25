Typhoon Ragasa Claims Seventeen Lives in Taiwan
(MENAFN) A devastating overflow of a barrier lake caused by intense rains from Typhoon Ragasa has resulted in 17 deaths, 32 injuries, and 17 individuals unaccounted for in Taiwan as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, local officials confirmed.
The barrier lake burst on Tuesday afternoon in Hualien County, located on Taiwan’s eastern coast. Though floodwaters have since receded, the impact remains severe.
The majority of casualties were discovered in Guangfu Township within Hualien, predominantly among elderly residents. Initial reports attribute the fatalities to delayed evacuation efforts.
Taiwan’s emergency operation center revealed the barrier lake, holding over 80 million tonnes of water, formed upstream of Matai’an Creek following landslides triggered by July’s Typhoon Wipha. These landslides blocked the river, creating the lake.
Authorities faced significant challenges implementing preventive actions due to the rugged mountainous terrain. Before these measures could be completed, heavy rainfall from Typhoon Ragasa caused the lake to overflow, unleashing massive flows of mud and water. This surge demolished the Matai’an Creek Bridge along a major highway and flooded Guangfu Township.
By Wednesday noon, more than 5,000 residents were evacuated from Guangfu, Wanrong, Fenglin, and other areas of Hualien. Approximately 20 shelters have been established, currently housing over 700 evacuees.
A spokesperson from the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council offered condolences on Wednesday, expressing sorrow for the victims of the barrier lake burst and extending sympathy to their families and those injured.
The Taiwan Power Company reported that as of Wednesday midday, Typhoon Ragasa had caused power outages affecting 15,315 households across Hualien, Pingtung, and Taitung, with 95 homes in Hualien still without electricity.
Though the typhoon’s center has moved beyond Taiwan, its peripheral circulation continues to bring heavy rain to the island’s eastern and southern regions.
Taiwan’s meteorological authority maintained heavy rain warnings on Wednesday for Hualien, Taitung, Kaohsiung, Pingtung, Yilan, and Nantou counties.
