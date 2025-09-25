VIOMI Launchs“Master Series” AI Water Purifier M1 On Amazon

MENAFN - GetNews)VIOMI, a global innovator in smart water purification, today announced the launch of its“Master Series” AI Water Purifier M1, now available on Amazon starting September 25, 2025. Founded in 2014 and listed on NASDAQ in 2018 (NASDAQ: VIOT), VIOMI was recognized as one of China's Top 500 Most Valuable Brands in 2024, with a brand value of RMB 15.34 billion.

Next-Generation Filtration & Rem ineralization

The VIOMI Master M1 redefines home water purification with a 9-stage filtration system, including a 0.0001-micron reverse osmosis (RO) membrane that effectively removes heavy metals, chlorine, odors, sediments, bacteria, and other harmful substances. Unlike standard RO systems, the Master M1 goes a step further by remineralizing the purified water.

Its unique remineralization step enhances the purified water by infusing it with a blend of beneficial minerals. This results in great-tasting water with a smooth, natural finish that everyone in the family, especially kids, will love.

At the heart of this process are VIOMI's patented“Natural Mineral-Forming Process Simulation Technology” and“Mineral Micropore Enhance Technology,” which use high-temperature firing and thermal activation to ensure consistent mineral content and stable water quality over time.







A Smarter Choice for Families

The VIOMI Master M1 is designed with families in mind. Parents can have peace of mind knowing their children are enjoying great-tasting water, while the smart features like preset water volumes make hydration convenient and fun for kids. It's more than a purifier-it's a healthy habit the whole family can share.

AI-Enhanced Touch-Screen Smart Faucet

The Master M1's AI-powered touch-screen faucet delivers a truly intelligent water experience. Equipped with real-time sensors, it monitors water quality, pressure, flow, and temperature, allowing users to select preset water volumes, track water usage in real time (via faucet display & VIOMI App) and receive AI-driven reminders for filter replacement and system maintenance. By embedding AI directly into its core functions, the Master M1 helps households stay informed, reduce waste, and maintain optimal purifier performance effortlessly.

Easy, Cost-Efficient Maintenance

With its modular PCB filter lasting up to four years and RO filter up to two years, the Master M1 dramatically reduces replacement frequency and cost. Its tool-free, quick-change design lets users perform maintenance safely and easily without professional service.

Sustainable, High-Performance Innovation

The VIOMI Master M1 is engineered for both efficiency and eco-friendliness. Its patented“Zero Stagnant Water Technology” features a automatic self-cleaning flush that keeps pipes and filters fresh, while its 3:1 Pure-to-Drain ratio saves water compared to conventional RO systems.

The VIOMI Master M1 also offers a high flow rate of 3.3 liters per minute, capable of delivering up to 1,000 gallons per day, easily meeting the demands of large households.

Availability & Future Vision

The VIOMI Master M1 is now available on Amazon, starting at $799, making advanced, eco-conscious water purification more accessible to households nationwide.







The launch of the Master M1 on Amazon marks a significant step in strengthening VIOMI's presence in the U.S. market. The Master M1 reflects VIOMI's commitment to combining cutting-edge AI technology with advanced filtration and remineralization, delivering smart, great-tasting water that modern households can trust.

This milestone is part of VIOMI's broader strategy to expand its global reach and promote sustainable, intelligent home hydration solutions. Guided by its mission, "AI for Better Water," VIOMI continues to innovate, empowering families to live smarter, with greater peace of mind.

About VIOMI

Founded in 2014, VIOMI is a pioneer in the global smart water purification industry. The company has been listed on NASDAQ (NASDAQ: VIOT) since 2018 and holds over 7,200 patent applications (including 3,000+ invention patents) as of 2025. VIOMI continues to advance AI-powered technologies to make water cleaner, homes smarter, and life healthier.

For more information or to purchase the VIOMI Master M1, visit :

*Tested and certified by SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services (Shanghai). Results may vary depending on usage conditions.