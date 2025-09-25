Suntec India Listed Among Top Image Annotation Companies By Clutch
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec India has been recognized as one of the top image annotation companies by Clutch, a globally trusted B2B ratings and reviews platform.
Clutch's evaluation criteria consist of key factors, including industry expertise, client feedback, credibility, awards, and proven ability to deliver excellence for their clients. This recognition highlights SunTec India's exceptional ability to provide scalable image annotation solutions with 99% accuracy and customized workflows.
What differentiates SunTec India is its human-in-the-loop (HITL) approach, which combines automation for efficiency with human expertise for precision. This integrated approach is particularly essential in high-stakes applications such as medical imaging, autonomous systems, and advanced analytics, where reliable AI/ML training datasets are crucial to successful deployment.
"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top image annotation service providers by Clutch," said Rohit Bhateja, Director of Digital Engineering Services & Head of Marketing at SunTec India. "This recognition reflects our dedication to delivering high-quality and enterprise-grade data annotation services. As AI and machine learning continue to evolve as business-critical, we remain committed to helping our clients stay ahead of the curve with our innovative and scalable solutions."
About SunTec India
Founded in 1999, SunTec India is an IT outsourcing company serving diverse sectors, including healthcare, retail, finance, and real estate. With over 1500 employees, the company provides services including digital marketing, app and web development, data management, and eCommerce management. SunTec India holds ISO 27001:2022 for information security and ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems.
