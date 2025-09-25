Vidal Health And Serum Institute Of India Collaborate On HPV Vaccine Access
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Pune, September 25, 2025: In a step towards preventive and digital-first healthcare, Vidal Health, Indiaâ€TMs second largest TPA service provider and Serum Institute of India (SII) Pvt. Ltd, part of Cyrus Poonawalla Group, the worldâ€TMs largest vaccine manufacturer, today announced a strategic collaboration to support national efforts in cervical cancer prevention and awareness.
Starting October 1, 2025, Vidal Health's platform will be the first-of-its-kind to offer an end- to-end, convenient and cashless experience for HPV vaccine - from digitally booking a doctorâ€TMs appointment at a preferred location, to providing consent and receiving certification - all with zero paperwork. The fully managed health programme will provide complete support with timely dosage reminders, adherence monitoring, and efficient network management to ensure continuity of care.
Vidal Health is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Health, a digital platform that integrates the fragmented healthcare delivery ecosystem and offers products and services ranging from preventive to prepaid healthcare, including OPD care and telemedicine.
Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, said, â€œHealthcare in India is experiencing a fundamental shift from reactive, post-illness care to preventive care, driven by awareness and transformative initiatives like Ayushman Bharat. At Bajaj Finserv Health, we are shaping this change by building a digital platform that empowers people to stay healthy, with preventive healthcare at its core. Our collaboration with Serum Institute marks a strong start to our vaccination programme. By equipping individuals and corporates with digital convenience to manage health proactively, we not only help them cut long-term healthcare costs but also contribute to the nationâ€TMs sustained well-being."
Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum Institute of India, said, "The HPV vaccine is an important step in preventing cervical cancer, but wider access and awareness are key to its impact. Our collaboration with Vidal Health helps bridge that gap by using technology to deliver the vaccine more efficiently and at scale. This initiative supports our ongoing efforts to make essential vaccines more accessible and improve public health outcomes."
Neetha Uthaiah, Whole Time Director, Vidal Healthcare Services Ltd, said, "The collaboration with Serum Institute is significant in our journey towards making healthcare inclusive and accessible to all. It enables us to deliver transparent and preventive healthcare, in addition to our existing offering of efficient claims processing and a range of wellness programmes. Through this fully managed programme, we aim to reduce hospitalisations and out-of-pocket medical spends, which are high in India, thus optimising the care ecosystem.â€
The initiative is significant as it brings together healthcare providers, vaccine manufacturers and national digital platforms such as Aarogya Setu to create a stronger, more connected healthcare ecosystem. It also broadens the gamut of Vidal Healthâ€TMs preventive healthcare offering for individuals â€” allowing it to expand its health-focused solutions to a broader range of preventive care. Vidal Health's digital platform currently offers doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, health check-ups, wellness programs, and health financing options.
The HPV vaccine will be directly available on Vidal Healthâ€TMs digital platform, ensuring high- quality HPV vaccines with no intermediaries or delays. The platform will enable digital registration, cashless payment and automated tracking of the multi-dose vaccination schedule. Employees at corporates will have the flexibility to get vaccinated at the work premises or at any Vidal Health partner clinic. The entire health programme has been designed to maximise transparency and adoption across user groups with a pricing that is affordable and inclusive.
About Bajaj Finserv Health & Vidal Health
Bajaj Finserv Health is a leading health-tech company offering preventive, personalised, and partner-led care, including doctor consultations, diagnostics, health financing, and wellness plans. The company empowers organizations and individuals with integrated, cashless, and digital-first solutions to foster a healthier life. Vidal Health is 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Bajaj Finserv is one of Indiaâ€TMs leading and most diversified financial services groups, offering lending, insurance, wealth management, and digital solutions.
About Serum Institute of India
Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, part of Cyrus Poonawalla Group is a global leader in vaccine manufacturing, dedicated to providing affordable vaccines worldwide. Present across 170+ countries, including the US, UK, and Europe, SII holds the distinction of being the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. SIIPL's multifunctional production and one-of-the-largest facilities in Hadapsar & Manjari, Pune, with an annual capacity of 4 billion doses, has saved over 30 million lives over the years.
Starting October 1, 2025, Vidal Health's platform will be the first-of-its-kind to offer an end- to-end, convenient and cashless experience for HPV vaccine - from digitally booking a doctorâ€TMs appointment at a preferred location, to providing consent and receiving certification - all with zero paperwork. The fully managed health programme will provide complete support with timely dosage reminders, adherence monitoring, and efficient network management to ensure continuity of care.
Vidal Health is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Health, a digital platform that integrates the fragmented healthcare delivery ecosystem and offers products and services ranging from preventive to prepaid healthcare, including OPD care and telemedicine.
Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, said, â€œHealthcare in India is experiencing a fundamental shift from reactive, post-illness care to preventive care, driven by awareness and transformative initiatives like Ayushman Bharat. At Bajaj Finserv Health, we are shaping this change by building a digital platform that empowers people to stay healthy, with preventive healthcare at its core. Our collaboration with Serum Institute marks a strong start to our vaccination programme. By equipping individuals and corporates with digital convenience to manage health proactively, we not only help them cut long-term healthcare costs but also contribute to the nationâ€TMs sustained well-being."
Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum Institute of India, said, "The HPV vaccine is an important step in preventing cervical cancer, but wider access and awareness are key to its impact. Our collaboration with Vidal Health helps bridge that gap by using technology to deliver the vaccine more efficiently and at scale. This initiative supports our ongoing efforts to make essential vaccines more accessible and improve public health outcomes."
Neetha Uthaiah, Whole Time Director, Vidal Healthcare Services Ltd, said, "The collaboration with Serum Institute is significant in our journey towards making healthcare inclusive and accessible to all. It enables us to deliver transparent and preventive healthcare, in addition to our existing offering of efficient claims processing and a range of wellness programmes. Through this fully managed programme, we aim to reduce hospitalisations and out-of-pocket medical spends, which are high in India, thus optimising the care ecosystem.â€
The initiative is significant as it brings together healthcare providers, vaccine manufacturers and national digital platforms such as Aarogya Setu to create a stronger, more connected healthcare ecosystem. It also broadens the gamut of Vidal Healthâ€TMs preventive healthcare offering for individuals â€” allowing it to expand its health-focused solutions to a broader range of preventive care. Vidal Health's digital platform currently offers doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, health check-ups, wellness programs, and health financing options.
The HPV vaccine will be directly available on Vidal Healthâ€TMs digital platform, ensuring high- quality HPV vaccines with no intermediaries or delays. The platform will enable digital registration, cashless payment and automated tracking of the multi-dose vaccination schedule. Employees at corporates will have the flexibility to get vaccinated at the work premises or at any Vidal Health partner clinic. The entire health programme has been designed to maximise transparency and adoption across user groups with a pricing that is affordable and inclusive.
About Bajaj Finserv Health & Vidal Health
Bajaj Finserv Health is a leading health-tech company offering preventive, personalised, and partner-led care, including doctor consultations, diagnostics, health financing, and wellness plans. The company empowers organizations and individuals with integrated, cashless, and digital-first solutions to foster a healthier life. Vidal Health is 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Bajaj Finserv is one of Indiaâ€TMs leading and most diversified financial services groups, offering lending, insurance, wealth management, and digital solutions.
About Serum Institute of India
Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, part of Cyrus Poonawalla Group is a global leader in vaccine manufacturing, dedicated to providing affordable vaccines worldwide. Present across 170+ countries, including the US, UK, and Europe, SII holds the distinction of being the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. SIIPL's multifunctional production and one-of-the-largest facilities in Hadapsar & Manjari, Pune, with an annual capacity of 4 billion doses, has saved over 30 million lives over the years.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Amrita Namekumar
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment