KSA, Qatar Announce USD 89 Mln UN-Backed Initiative To Support Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW York, Sept (KUNA) -- Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Qatari Fund for Development (QFFD), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), have launched a joint initiative worth USD 89 million aimed at sustaining the delivery of essential services in Syria over a three-month period.
The announcement was made on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly at UNDP headquarters in New York.
SFD's Chief Executive Officer Sultan Al-Marshad said, following the signing ceremony, that the initiative reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to advancing developmental support in Syria.
He emphasized that the SFD works alongside international partners to bolster development efforts and promote stability in the country.
On his part, UNDP Regional Director for Arab States Abdallah Al-Dardari stated that the trilateral cooperation is expected to advance recovery and foster socio-economic stability in Syria after many years of conflict.
Al-Dardari noted that the initiative stems from multilateral international cooperation with UNDP in Syria, highlighting that the financial support from Saudi Arabia and Qatar will cover salaries and wages for workers in the social services sector who provide essential services to local communities.
He further stressed the importance of the initiative in achieving UNDP's core objectives in Syria, which include strengthening social development, supporting economic recovery, attracting investment, advancing energy and water sectors, combating climate change, and fostering local development. (end)
