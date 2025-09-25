Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Misnad, SCO Secretary-General Discuss Cooperation


2025-09-25 03:02:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) H E Nurlan Yermekbayev.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. It focused on enhancing cooperation between the State of Qatar and the SCO in areas of common interest, particularly the humanitarian and development issues.
Al Misnad affirmed Qatar's keenness to build effective partnerships with regional organizations to enhance security, stability, and sustainable development.

