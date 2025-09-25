QMC Elects Second Vice-President Of Radio Committee Of The Arab States Of Broadcasting Union
Tunis: General Program Supervisor at Qatar Radio Jaber Mohammed Al Surour was elected as a representative of the Qatar Media Corporation to the position of Second Vice-President on the Standing Radio Committee of the Arab States Broadcasting Union.
This election was made in implementation of the recommendations of the Executive Council at its 93rd meeting, and was approved by the Union's General Assembly at its 35th regular session, held in the Tunisian capital from September 22 to 25, in accordance with the principles, conditions and mechanisms for electing this position.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment