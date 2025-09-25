QMC Elects Second Vice-President Of Radio Committee Of The Arab States Of Broadcasting Union

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tunis: General Program Supervisor at Qatar Radio Jaber Mohammed Al Surour was elected as a representative of the Qatar Media Corporation to the position of Second Vice-President on the Standing Radio Committee of the Arab States Broadcasting Union.

This election was made in implementation of the recommendations of the Executive Council at its 93rd meeting, and was approved by the Union's General Assembly at its 35th regular session, held in the Tunisian capital from September 22 to 25, in accordance with the principles, conditions and mechanisms for electing this position.