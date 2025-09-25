Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Replacement In Bonds For New Lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S


2025-09-25 03:01:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Replacement in bonds for new lending

On October 6, 2025, the following replacement of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S.

Bond Type Current Bond New Bond
F-kort (SDO)

 ISIN DK0009551327 ISIN DK0009552051
Interest rate spread 0,50% Interest rate spread 0,50%
Maturity date 01-07-2028 Maturity date 01-07-2028
Closing date 30-04-2028 Closing date 30-04-2028

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bond can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bond will be the standard bond in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment

  • 2025-09 Udskiftning af obligationer oktober 2025 UK

