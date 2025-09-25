China Sends Satellites into Orbit in Sea Launch Mission
(MENAFN) A Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) rocket took off on Wednesday from a maritime launch site off Rizhao, Shandong Province in eastern China, delivering multiple satellites into a predetermined orbit. The launch occurred at precisely 3:56 p.m. Beijing Time, managed by the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center.
The mission included sending a test satellite alongside operational payloads, the launch center confirmed.
The SD-3, part of China’s Dragon rocket series, is engineered to address the rising commercial demand for deploying small satellites and satellite networks in low Earth orbit. This rocket model can transport up to 1.5 tonnes to a sun-synchronous orbit around 500 kilometers above Earth.
According to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, the manufacturer of the SD-3, Wednesday marked the rocket’s eighth flight mission.
Among the payloads were 11 satellites from the Geely-06 Constellation, operated by Geespace—a private satellite company under the Geely Holding Group headquartered in Hangzhou. This constellation is dedicated to supporting satellite Internet of Things (IoT) services.
The company stated that it has already launched 64 satellites into orbit through six consecutive missions carried out between 2022 and 2025.
