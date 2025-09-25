Bedarwal Group Acquires 100 Acres in Yamuna Nagar to Develop World-Class Integrated Township
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Gurugram, Sep 2 , 2025: Gurugram-based real estate developer Bedarwal Group has announced the acquisition of a 100-acre fully paid-up land parcel in the heart of Yamuna Nagar, one o’ Haryana’s most vibrant and fast-growing industrial towns.
The Group plan to invest over 18 crores in developing a state-of-the-art integrated township on the site, marking a significant step in expanding its footprint across North India.
The upcoming township is envisioned as a self-sustained ecosystem comprising commercial development, residential plots and villas, commercial centres + entertainment zones designed to provide residents with a balanced mix of lifestyle, convenience, and community living.
With a focus on modern infrastructure and premium amenities, the project aims to set new benchmarks in integrated township living for Tier-II cities.
Commenting on the nnouncement, Mr. Sushil Bedarwal, founder of the edarwal G oup“said: “We are committed to creating world-class projects that cater to the evolving as’irations of today’s homebuyers. Over the past two decades, we have successfully developed multiple number of landmark projects + towns. With our deep understanding of the pulse of homebuyers and our legacy of delivering value-driven developments, we are confident that our Yamuna Nagar township will redefine urban living in this part of Haryana.”
This ambitious project underscores Bedarwal Gro’p’s strategy of expanding into high-potential micro-markets beyond major metros, offering modern and sustainable living spaces to homebuyers and investors alike.
