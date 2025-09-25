Shooting Kills One, Injures Two at Texas ICE Detention Center
(MENAFN) A fatal shooting unfolded early Wednesday morning at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Texas, resulting in one person dead, two injured, and the shooter also deceased, according to U.S. news outlets.
Kristi Noem, secretary of homeland security, confirmed there were "multiple injuries and fatalities," adding that the shooter died from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound."
The Dallas Police Department reported via social media that the incident took place around 6:40 a.m. local time (1140 GMT). The assailant fired from a nearby building, killing one individual instantly, while two others were rushed to hospital with gunshot injuries.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance condemned the violence on social media, stating, "The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families," in a post shared above Noem’s statement about the shooting.
Authorities have yet to identify a motive, with Noem noting that investigators are still gathering information. Details remain limited at this time.
Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of homeland security, told media that no federal agents sustained gunshot wounds during the attack.
The Dallas ICE facility has recently been a focal point for weekly morning prayer vigils, where local community members express support for immigration rights, carrying signs with slogans like "families belong together" and "due process," media reported.
