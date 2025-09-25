OneFit Gym Kicks Off First Battle Cancer Prep Session in Dubai
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) This September, OneFit Gym brings the global movement Battle Cancer to Dubai with its very first Prep Session, kicking off on Saturday, September 28th, from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM.
Designed to unite the fitness community in the fight against cancer, this high-energy event will feature a mix of warm-ups, team-based challenges, high-intensity tests, and a powerful team finisher — all crafted to build strength, spirit, and solidarity. Expect sweat, teamwork, and a whole lot of energy as participants push themselves while raising awareness for a cause that impacts us all.
The workout is designed for all levels, combining dynamic warm-ups, endurance-driven challenges, and partner-based finishers that test both physical grit and teamwork. With a focus on community over competition, every move is about lifting each other and proving that fitness can be a force for good.
With limited spots available, this is your chance to be part of a global initiative that proves fitness can be a force for good.
Date: Saturday, September 28th
Time: 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM
Location: OneFit Gym, Dubai
Sign Up Here: Link
Join OneFit Gym Dubai in a powerful morning of movement, motivation, and meaning. Together, we can make every rep count—for strength, for awareness, and for a cause that matters.
Designed to unite the fitness community in the fight against cancer, this high-energy event will feature a mix of warm-ups, team-based challenges, high-intensity tests, and a powerful team finisher — all crafted to build strength, spirit, and solidarity. Expect sweat, teamwork, and a whole lot of energy as participants push themselves while raising awareness for a cause that impacts us all.
The workout is designed for all levels, combining dynamic warm-ups, endurance-driven challenges, and partner-based finishers that test both physical grit and teamwork. With a focus on community over competition, every move is about lifting each other and proving that fitness can be a force for good.
With limited spots available, this is your chance to be part of a global initiative that proves fitness can be a force for good.
Date: Saturday, September 28th
Time: 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM
Location: OneFit Gym, Dubai
Sign Up Here: Link
Join OneFit Gym Dubai in a powerful morning of movement, motivation, and meaning. Together, we can make every rep count—for strength, for awareness, and for a cause that matters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment