Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Navratri on a Plate: Jaypee Hot’ls’ Festive Culinary Celebrations


2025-09-25 02:48:17
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) This Navratri, Jaypee Hotels is bringing together faith, flavor, and festivity with specially curated culinary experiences across its iconic properties. From gourmet reinterpretations at Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa R’sort⦥acute;s Café Resto in Greater Noida to authentic thali traditions at Jaypee Residency Manor, Mussoorie and the soulful Upvaas Utsav at Jaypee Siddharth, New Delhi,each celebration promises a unique blend of purity, indulgence, and artistry. Guests can savor carefully designed menus that honor Navratri traditions while offering modern gourmet delights, ensuring a memorable festive dining journey



1) Flavors of Faith – A Navratri Culinary Celebration





Celebrate the spirit of Navratri with Cafe Res’o’s Flavors of Faith at Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida, from 22nd S–pt – 01st Oct, 2025. The specially curated festive menu priced at INR 1250+18%GST brings together tradition and innovation, featuring delights such as Sago Peanut Fritters with Chargrilled Fruit Salad and Thecha, Shakarkandi Nachos with Pica Di Galo, Guacamole, and Cashew Cheese, and Mille Feuille of Cottage Cheese with Fennel Tomato Reduction and Kuttu Lavash. Relish indulgent creations like Chipsona Tikki with Barnyard Pessarattu, Bell Peppers Rouille, and Cucumber Tapenade, or enjoy the wholesome Tapioca Pearl Pilaf paired with Chestnut Wantons Cups, Pumpkin Mousse, and BBQ Watermelon Skewers. End your festive feast on a sweet note with Barnyard and Jaggery Phiûné Brûlée.

Experience Navratri with a culinary journey where purity, serenity, and gourmet artistry unite.
For reservations: +91-9580653762 | 120-6743000
|




2) Utsa– Upvas – Festive Culinary Experience at Jaypee Residency Manor, Mussoorie







Celebrate the spirit of Navratri with 'Regency's Utsav Upvas Thali' at Jaypee Residency Manor, Mussoorie, crafted for festive indulgence at INR 1299 + taxes. The specially curated menu brings together fasting classics with a touch of serenity — from sabudana papad, aloo aur kutu pakode, aloo tamatar ki sabzi, paneer makhani, lauki ki subzi, malai mutter makhana, sabudana khichdi, samak ke chawal, and kuttu ki puri, to refreshing lassi, curd, and a fresh fruit bowl, finishing with makhana & anjeer ki kheer. Relish authentic Navratri flavors that balance tradition, purity, and indulgence. For reservations: +91-0135-6602261





3) Upvaas Utsav at Jaypee Siddharth, New Delhi


Jaypee Siddharth, New Delhi, is hosting a delightful culinary celebration titled “Upvaas Uts”v” at its renowned Indian cuisine restaurant Paatra. This special food festival, running from 22nd September to 1st October 2025, is dedicated to the spirit of Navratri. Guests can indulge in an exquisitely curated Navratri Thali where authenticity meets aroma and taste, bringing together a symphony of divine flavors. The thali, priced at 999 per person, offers a wholesome blend of traditional fasting delicacies, carefully prepared to balance tradition with festive indulgence.
For reservations, guests can contact +91-9654819460 / 11-25760000. With its inviting ambiance, carefully crafted menu, and warm hospitality, Upvaas Utsav promises to be a unique festive dining experience for devotees and food enthusiasts alike


MENAFN25092025005232011781ID1110108720

