Nate Franchesco Announces Guest Pass EP Featuring International Collaborations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NIndependent multi-instrumentalist Nate Franchesco has officially announced the upcoming release of his highly anticipated collaborative project, Guest Pass. The EP will showcase a lineup of international talent, solidifying Franchesco's reputation as one of the most versatile artists in today's independent music scene.

A Global Cast of Collaborators

The Guest Pass EP will bring together a diverse roster of vocalists and instrumentalists who have worked with Franchesco in recent years:

Sage (Srbuhi Hovannisyan) - known from The Voice Armenia, contributing dynamic scat vocals.

Ivan Rodriguez - saxophonist featured on the new interpretation of Feel Like Makin' Love.

Oleg Bezuglov - classical violinist adding fire to 55 Hot Rod Revisited.

Benji - rapper on the crossover single West Coast Dollaz.

and more...

The project highlights Franchesco's ability to move between jazz, funk, rock, metal, and hip-hop while keeping a consistent artistic identity.

Building Momentum

This announcement comes after a string of singles, including the shred-driven Quantum Havoc and the smooth bossa-inspired Bossa/Lounge 67. Each release has reinforced Franchesco's digital footprint, contributing to the growth of his verified profiles across Spotify, YouTube, and Facebook, as well as his endorsement from Kononykheen Guitars.



“Guest Pass is more than just a record,” Franchesco said in a statement.“It's about opening doors to collaboration and showing how music connects across styles and cultures.”

Release Timeline

The Guest Pass EP is scheduled for release later this year, with additional singles planned in the weeks leading up to the full drop. Fans can expect a balance of polished studio work and raw instrumental performances - a hallmark of Franchesco's multi-decade career.

About Nate Franchesco

Nate Franchesco is a Los Angeles–based multi-instrumentalist with nearly 40 years of experience on guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, and more. Known as a“genre assassin,” his catalog spans jazz, rock, funk, bossa nova, shred, and hip-hop. He is verified on Spotify, YouTube, and Facebook, endorsed by Kononykheen Guitars, and maintains an official website at natefranchescoofficial

.

Nate Franchesco

Nate Franchesco

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.