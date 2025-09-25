Nate Franchesco Announces Guest Pass EP Featuring International Collaborations
A Global Cast of Collaborators
The Guest Pass EP will bring together a diverse roster of vocalists and instrumentalists who have worked with Franchesco in recent years:
Sage (Srbuhi Hovannisyan) - known from The Voice Armenia, contributing dynamic scat vocals.
Ivan Rodriguez - saxophonist featured on the new interpretation of Feel Like Makin' Love.
Oleg Bezuglov - classical violinist adding fire to 55 Hot Rod Revisited.
Benji - rapper on the crossover single West Coast Dollaz.
and more...
The project highlights Franchesco's ability to move between jazz, funk, rock, metal, and hip-hop while keeping a consistent artistic identity.
Building Momentum
This announcement comes after a string of singles, including the shred-driven Quantum Havoc and the smooth bossa-inspired Bossa/Lounge 67. Each release has reinforced Franchesco's digital footprint, contributing to the growth of his verified profiles across Spotify, YouTube, and Facebook, as well as his endorsement from Kononykheen Guitars.
“Guest Pass is more than just a record,” Franchesco said in a statement.“It's about opening doors to collaboration and showing how music connects across styles and cultures.”
Release Timeline
The Guest Pass EP is scheduled for release later this year, with additional singles planned in the weeks leading up to the full drop. Fans can expect a balance of polished studio work and raw instrumental performances - a hallmark of Franchesco's multi-decade career.
About Nate Franchesco
Nate Franchesco is a Los Angeles–based multi-instrumentalist with nearly 40 years of experience on guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, and more. Known as a"genre assassin," his catalog spans jazz, rock, funk, bossa nova, shred, and hip-hop. He is verified on Spotify, YouTube, and Facebook, endorsed by Kononykheen Guitars, and maintains an official website at natefranchescoofficial
