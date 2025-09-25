Al Habtoor Motors and JBM Electric Vehicles forge strategic partnership to drive e-mobility in the UAE
Dubai, UAE, 22nd September 2025: In a major step toward advancing sustainable mobility in the region, Al Habtoor Motors one of the UAE’s leading automobile distributors and JBM Electric Vehicles (P) Ltd., one of the world’s largest electric bus manufacturers and EV Ecosystem players, have announced a landmark partnership to bring next-generation electric buses to the UAE market.
The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony attended by senior leadership from both companies. Under this partnership, Al Habtoor Motors will serve as the exclusive importer and distributor of JBM’s electric buses in the UAE, supporting nationwide deployment and service infrastructure. Together, the two companies aim to contribute to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative by delivering advanced electric mobility technology that reduces emissions, lowers operating costs, elevates passenger comfort and modernises public transport in the UAE as a whole.
Driven by embracing smart, connected, autonomous and shared mobility solutions, JBM Electric Vehicles specialises in manufacturing sophisticated zero-emission electric buses, establishing benchmarks across various countries globally. The company has one of the world’s largest dedicated integrated manufacturing facilities in India with a capacity to manufacture 20,000 buses annually.
The company is spearheading the global transition towards electric mobility and currently offers an extensive portfolio of e-buses. With clean mobility as its guiding principle, JBM e-buses have so far clocked over 200 million kms, serving over a billion passengers and having saved over 350 million litres diesel and over a billion kgs of CO2. JBM has pledged that its electric buses will clock 3 billion kms globally within the next 3 years.
Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman & MD, JBM Auto & Chairman, JBM Electric Vehicles, said, "The UAE is a strategic market for JBM Electric Vehicles, and we aim to bring our expertise related to the EV ecosystem from the source to the wheel. We are eager to contribute to the UAE government's vision of sustainable transport. Al Habtoor Motors, a very reputable conglomerate & one of the leading transport solution providers in the country, shares a similar vision, and we firmly believe that they are the right partners for us in the UAE."
“By way of this partnership, we aim to reduce CO2 emissions by over 2.8 billion kgs, save diesel to the tune of over 1 billion litres and touch the lives of over 1.6 billion passengers over a 10-year period,” Mr. Arya further added.
Al Habtoor Motors will be introducing JBM Electric buses in multiple segments such as Urban city, Staff, School, Tarmac & Intercity-Tourist Coach application. Equipped with advanced lithium-ion battery systems, a suite of safety features and smart charging capabilities; the e-buses are designed to meet UAE’s national standards for electric vehicles (EVs) and withstand the harsh climatic conditions of the region. With strong aftersales support from Al Habtoor Motors and JBM’s expertise of the EV Ecosystem (JBM E-verse), this collaboration is set to offer a turnkey solution combining e-buses, charging infrastructure and leasing services in the country.
Ahmed Al Habtoor, CEO, Al Habtoor Motors, emphasized the partnership's significance:
“The world is at a pivotal moment in addressing the climate crisis, especially in the realm of transportation. Aligned with the UAE's environmental goals, Al Habtoor Group is unwavering in its pursuit of sustainable progress. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our journey toward green mobility. Together, we aim to be amongst the top two e-mobility players transforming the clean public mobility landscape in the region. With JBM’s proven EV technology and our strong local expertise, we are well-positioned to deliver reliable and future-ready transportation solutions across the UAE.”
Supporting the nation’s vision for sustainable and innovative transportation solutions, the venture is dedicated to enhancing fleet customers’ businesses through forward-thinking services. It underscores a commitment from both companies towards driving global net zero goals and offering clean and efficient mobility solutions, marking a significant stride towards a greener future.
