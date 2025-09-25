Dhanush Is Very True To Himself And That Is Why He Has Loyal Fans, Says Arun Vijay

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor Arun Vijay, who has played the role of the antagonist in actor and director Dhanush's upcoming emotional entertainer 'Idli Kadai', says that Dhanush is a man who is true to himself and that is why he has a very loyal fan base.

Speaking at a pre-release event of the film that was held in Madurai, Arun Vijay said,"There were many people who told me that it takes courage for a hero to agree to play the villain in a film. I don't think that is true. After Yennai Arindhal, in which I played the villain, I was looking for a good story with a villain character. I could not find a good story. That was when Dhanush approached me for the character of Ashwin in the role in Idli Kadai. The way the character has been handled is that it has been kept strong throughout."

Stating that everybody knew Dhanush to be a phenomenal actor on screen, Arun Vijay said,"It was only when he was a director, that I noticed several things about him. Above all things, he is a fine human being. He keeps everybody around him happy. That was how he kept the entire unit comfortable."

Arun Vijay disclosed that there were several traits of Dhanush which he had seen and admired. "After finishing shoot, while we were travelling back, Dhanush would suddenly ask, 'Shall we stop and eat at this roadside shop brother?'. We would eat at roadside shops and resume. Then, we would travel to our shooting spots on bikes and shoot. All that I cannot forget. He is a very down to earth person. He is very true to himself. That is the reason why he has such loyal fans."

For the unaware, Dawn Pictures, which is one of the production houses producing the film, had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they have now postponed the release to October 1.

Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film as does Shalini Pandey.

'Idli Kadai', which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, has been directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.