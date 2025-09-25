Cong MLA Wadettiwar To Donate Six Months' Salary For Rain-Hit Maharashtra Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Nagpur, Sep 25 (IANS) After the ruling MahaYuti leaders including the BJP's Maharashtra chief Ravindra Chavan and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and their partymen announced that they would give one month's salary to rain-affected farmers in Maharashtra, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday announced that he would donate his six months' income to help the growers in distress.

Pointing out that the crop damage was widespread, Vijay Wadettiwar said that "one month's salary won't be of much help and that six months' income should be donated."

Stating that farmers have incurred heavy losses due to the rain fury in the state, the Opposition leader said that everyone should come forward and help the farmers to the maximum extent possible to pull them out of distress.

After the rains and flooding, crops have been affected by yellow mosaic virus, further adding to the woes of farmers, the Congress leader told the media.

He demanded that the Agriculture Minister should conduct a panchnama of the crop loss and announce Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation.

Wadettiwar said that if the Maharashtra government does not come forward to help, it will be responsible for the plight of farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

On Wednesday, he said that the small amount announced by the Maharashtra government is a "cruel joke".

The Congress and NCP-SP demanded that the government declare a "wet drought" in the state.

Notably, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed that the government has already sanctioned Rs 2,215 crore financial assistance to 31.64 lakh farmers.

The Chief Minister said that out of this, Rs 1,829 crore has been distributed at the district level and will be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers in the next 8 to 10 days.

On the fire at the BJP office in Leh and the BJP's claims that the Congress was responsible for it, Wadettiwar said, "The claims are baseless and misleading. It is people's opposition to their 'jumlebaazi'. What is the Central government doing?"

Pointing out the NDA's claim that infiltrators have entered Bihar, he slammed the government, saying, "It has been in power for the past 11 years. Is it sleeping?"