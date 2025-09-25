From TiE Mumbai Stage to Seed Success: FarmDidi raises over $800,000 to empower 5,000+ rural women
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, 24th September 2025: FarmDidi, India’s fastest-growing homemade pickle brand co-founded by Manjari Sharma, a distinguished winner of the TiE Women Mumbai Chapter 2023 and one of the top six finalists at the Global Competition at TGS Singapore 2023, has successfully raised over $800,000 (7 crore) in seed funding. The round was led by Samved Ventures, with participation from LetsVenture, Indigram Labs, IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, and angel investors from premier institutes including IIM Calcutta and Symbiosis.
Since its founding in 2022, FarmDidi has delighted customers with authentic, chemical-free pickles made by empowered rural women entrepreneurs. The company currently operates at an impressive annual recurring revenue (ARR) of 18 crore, fulfilling over 30,000 monthly orders through its website and leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Blinkit, Zepto, BigBasket, and Swiggy Instamart. FarmDidi is the #1 pickle brand on Amazon India.
The funds will be used to strengthen the team, invest in research and development, enhance technology-driven quality control, and expand its community of “Did”s”, rural women entrepreneurs, from 2,000 to over 5,000.
“TiE has played a pivotal role by connecting us with investors and mentors who continue to guide me through this journey. At FarmDidi, our mission goes beyond creating authentic, homemade pickles; it is about empowering thousands of rural women to become confident entrepreneurs, preserving traditional recipes while embracing technology to deliver quality and trust to every household. This journey is proof of the power of passion, purpose, and perseverance coming together to create meaningful impac”,” said Manjari Sharma, Co-Founder of FarmDidi.
Serial Entrepreneur & President, TiE Mumbai, Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, sa“d, “TiE Mumbai has consistently stood at the forefront of entrepreneurial innovation. Our vision is to ’xpand TiE’s impact through collaborations and engagement with startups, investors, corporates, academia, and policymakers. Supporting visionary founders like Manjari Sharma and brands like FarmDidi is exactly the kind of entrepreneurship that ’rives India’s growth and empower” communities.”
FarmDidi combines time-honored recipes with stringent food safety protocols to assure the nos“algi’ taste of”“nani’s kitchen” and meet modern-day quality expectations. By enabling rural women to produce small-batch pickles at the farmgate, FarmDidi delivers clean-label products while creating sustainable livelihoods.
"Despite 90 lakh SHGs, the sector remains under-realized, held back by weak distribution, inconsistent quality, and limited branding. FarmDidi bridges these gaps with a tech-led, scalable model rooted in clean-label, homelike ingredients, input traceability, and easy consumer access, bringing high-quality homemade products to scale.", said Amit Srivastava, Partner at Samved Ventures.
"Beyond building a strong food brand, FarmDidi is creating distributed micro-production jobs for thousands of entrepreneurial women, addressing critical gaps in employment and social development. Bharat needs many such tech-enabled models that can amplify government programs and multiply their impact," he added.
Echoing this, Shanti Mohan, Founder of LetsVenture, said: “What excites us about FarmDidi is its rigorous focus on quality, clean-label products, and the deep trust it has built with consumers. But what makes it truly inspiring is that ’t’s not just a food brand, FarmDidi, it is proving that purpose and performance can go hand in hand, and we believe this blend will make it a household name across India and bey”nd.”
About FarmDidi
FarmDidi was founded in 2022 by Manjari Sharma, Anukrit Johari, and Asmita Ghodeshwar with a vision to become’India’s most respected and loved food brand by providing traceable, tested, and traditional high-quality food while empowering at least 1 million rural women.
The company has been recognized by notable institutions such as UNDP, Shark Tank India, Wharton Economic Forum, Govt. of Maharashtra, and NI’I Aayog’s Coffee Table Book. Often described as b“ilding a “Tech-led ”ijjat Papad”, FarmDidi draws inspiration from the women-led cooperative that transformed 45,000 lives and built a 1,600 crore ($200M) empire.
