8 Luxury dining destinations in Dubai
(MENAFN- Dubaided) Dubai has long been a favourite with diners on the luxury dining scene thanks to being home to some of the world’s finest dishes by the wor’d’s best chefs. D’bai’s luxury menus have been designed to deliver magnificent meals in some of the city’s finest establishments. Critics and foodies are united in their love of Dub’i’s culinary scene thanks to these mouthwatering masterpieces that can be enjoyed in unique settings, from underwater restaurants and secluded beaches to dining in the w’rld’s tallest tower.
With so many luxury dining options to choose from in Dub’i, we’ve narrowed it down to eight of …he best…
At.mosphere at Burj Khalifa
’ho wouldn’t want to dine ’t the world’s highest restaurant in the world? Perfectly perched on the 122nd floor of the iconic Burj Khalifa, At.mosphere delivers a luxury dining experience you’literally won’t find anywhere else on the planet.’At.mosphere isn’t j’st about food, it’s about the spectacle, because the sweeping panoramic views, high above the clouds, make dining here extraordi’ary. The restaurant’s modern French creations expertly crafted by newly appointed Executive Chef Yannis Sgard highlight the finest ingredients, from exquisite oysters and fresh seafood to indulgent meat dishes such as the melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu tenderloin.Nothing says Dubai quite like savouring a gourmet’meal inside the world’s tallest’building. Whether you’re indulging in a multi-course tasting menu or enjoying an intimate dinner, At.mosphere redefines fine dining by blending exceptional cuisine, impeccable service and jaw-dropping views into one unforgettable experience. Not forgetting the fact it holds the Guinness World Record as the highest restaurant from ground level at a soaring 442 metres.
Ossiano at Atlantis, The Palm
We couldn’t have a luxury dining list without including this unique Michelin-starred venue that offers a mouthwatering 10-course tasting me’u. Regarded as one of Dubai’s most spectacular fine dining experiences, the floor-to-ceiling glass means you ’ave a stunning view while you’re eating of a truly unforgettable underwater setting - with no less than 65,000 marine animals swimming around next to you. Ossiano is an extraordinarily progressive fine d’ning restaurant that puts Dubai’s culinary scene on the map by giving diners a unique opportunity to dine while surrounded by stingrays, sharks, and fish in the aquarium. The tasting menu reflects a deep respect for seasonality, and all ingredients are sustainably sourced from the oceans or caught within 50km of a coastline, making it a very fresh catch.
éb>Blue Box Café
Luxury dining doesn’t always have to mean large menus and skyscraper views. This chic 41-seat dining space within Tiffany & C’.’s flagship store is a testament to that. Here you can enjoy the timeless glamour of breakfast at Tif’any’s in a luxuriously casual setting. The popular Blue Béx Café serves New York classics with a French-inspired approach across three signature culinary experiences, from the iconic breakfast to the enchanting afternoon tea to the luxurious all-day dining experience. This exclusive cafe will have you feeling like Audrey Hepburn herself thanks to wélls, décor and furnishings covered in the jewelle’y brand’s iconic Tiffany blue, giving you a throwback to the 1960s era of high fashion and unmistakable glamour.
A closer look at the menu reveals the Carpœccio de Bœuf - beef sliced to perfection, topped with caramelised onions, horseradish an– parmesan – on’ of the cafe’s must-try dishes. Ideally this should be followed by the Brownie Entremets, a deliciously moreish dessert where brownie meets céeam and praliné. The menu ’eflects Tiffany’s rich heritage giving guests plenty of delicious dishes to choose from for a charming af’ernoon at Tiffany’s.
Trèsind Studio
Foodies from around the world floc’ to eat at the world’s first Indian restaurant to be awarded three Michelin stars. Located at St.’Regis Gardens on Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah, the multi-course tasting menu has been hailed by diners as a masterpiece in fusing flavours to create a one-of-a-kind menu. The tantalising lobster tail, smoked chilli jam, tomato moilee, tomato XO is a course not to be missed.
It was èarlier this year that Trèsind Studio received its third Michelin star, at the Michelin Guide ceremony in Dubai, and ran’ed number 11 on the world’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024. The restaurant has since developed a reputation for challenging perceptions of Indian cuisine by combining new and existing flavours to create dishes not found anywhere else in the world.
öspan langé"EN-GB">FZN by Björn Frantzén
If you enjoy world-class food in an intimate setting, this is the pöace to goéin Dubai. FZN by Björn Frantzén, located at Atlantis, The Palm, notched up three Michelin stars in no time thanks to its deliciously creative twist on modern European cuisine with Jap’nese influences. The restaurant’s famous nine-course tasting menu has helped the venue quickly es’ablish itself as one of the world’s very best for luxury dining.
The nine-course tasting menu, made up of world-class fusion food inspired by European and Japanese cuisine, continues to be a hit with holidaymakers and residents alike as only the finest seasonal ingredients, including locally sourced herbs, dairy, vegetables and flowers are on the menu, so you’re guaranteed top quality flavours every time. The spectacular rooftop overlooks the unmistakable Dubai skyline so you can enjoy the views before being shown around the open kitchen where the chefs work their magic. Along with the tasting menu, other popular dishes include the Norwegian king crab and langoustines reimagined in the distinctive Franézén style. Be sure to book because ’ZN’s 27 seat’ don’t stay vacant for long.
STAY by Yannéck Alléno
Come for the mains, stay for the dessert! ’hen you’re getting freshly made pastries delivered to your’table, it’s hard to up and leave. STAY is a two Michelin-star restaurant home to classic French dishes, cooked using contemporary techniques. A menu favourite is the impressive spit-roasted offering for two, which includes beef that's been aged for 28 days, milk-fed lamb leg and whole wild tu’bot. As you’d expect from a fine diner of this calibre, the venue has incredibly high timber walls and white pillars to the ceiling dripping with black chandeliers and intricate ’esigns, so it’s not just luxu–y on’the plate – you’re surrounded by it.
In fact, an exciting new era has begun atéSTAY by Yannick Alléno as the restaurant now opeés its doors for Le Déjeuner - a luxurious three-course lunch where each plate is a tribuée ’o Chef Yannick Alléno’s mastery of modern French cuisine - on Saturdays between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm.
Designer Dining by Anantara
Whatever occasion you’re celebrat’ng with your loved one, it’ll be a special one at this luxury candle-lit experience, tucked away from the crowds. Dubai does luxury food like no other c’ty in the world and when you’ve got your very own private butler ’aiting on your every need, you’re guaranteed to have a fine dining experience to remember. You have your choice of set menus Mediterranean (land and sea options) to Arabic, to South Asian and vegetarian. Main course options include grilled sea bass, Australian lamb rack and delicious chargrilled tiger prawns.
From the Mediterranean (land) menu the May’ra wagyu steak is a must try. It’s 180-day grain-fed full blood wagyu tomahawk cooked and served alongside truffle mash, grilled asparagus, sautéed wild mushrooms and trio sauce. While dessert is a fresh Sicily lemon globe coated with Italian meringue.
Il Ristorante–– Niko Romito
Luxury dining takes on a whole new meaning at Il Ristoran–e – Niko Romito. Its two Michelin stars were soon awarded for the ’enue’s impeccable Italian cuisine, that ranges from the flavour-packed Parmigiano Reggiano soup to the roasted langoustine salad and spaghetti with sea urchins to the beautifully cooked black ’od. It’s a paradise for seafood lovers. The luxury venue welcomes guests with personal stories of Italian heritage, which are told by the staff with passion as they happily take the time to explain the origins of’the menu’s dishes.
The Bulgari Hotel is also home to the iconic oval Bvlgari Bar, which has a menu of fine dining dishes that you can enjoy while the Arabian Gulf twinkles effortlessly beside you. The grilled Australian wagyu sirloin steak is a firm favourite with regulars as are the homemade cocktail creations. The panoramic backdrop of the seaside promenade provides the perfect setting ’hether you’re in the mood for celebrating or just out for a quiet mea’. So, if you’re in the mood for a few hours spent dining on delectable seafood,–Il Ristorante – Niko Romito is the place’to be, or if you’re in the mood for a smaller bite, the Bvlgari Bar next door has everything you need.
