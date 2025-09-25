JA Resorts & Hotels Strengthens Leadership with Four Key Appointments to Shape Its Evolving Portfolio
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (September 2025): Made up of a boutique collection of properties spanning the UAE, Maldives, Seychelles, and now Scotland, JA Resorts & Hotels has built its legacy on authentic, homegrown hospitality delivered with a personal touch. The recent appointments of four new leaders underscore the bra’d’s belief that people are at the heart of every experience and its commitment to an evolving journey of growth.
Chris Wayne-Wills, MI FIH- Cluster General Manager of JA Ocean View Hotel and JA The Manor Hotel
Now leading two of JA Resorts & Hotels’ properties in Dubai, Christopher brings over 30 years of hospitality leadership to his rol— — expertise that will be essential in ensuring both hotels continue to thrive in the ’ity’s competitive landscape. By building on JA Ocean View’Hotel’s vibrant dining and lifestyle setting in lively JBR, alongside T’e Manor’s contemporary, business-friendly offering in Al Furjan, he will uphold and elevate’the brand’s reputation for genuine hospitality.
Chris Wayne-Wills
Chris' passion for connecting with guests has shaped a career managing and transforming landmark hotels and resorts across the UK and beyond. With a strong understanding of evolving guest expectations and hospitality trends, he has led successful brand repositionings, overseen multi-property portfolios, and driven sustainable growth for renowned names including Marriott International and Macdonald Hotels. A recognised industry figure, Chris was elected Chairman of UK Hospitality Scotland in 2022, Vice Chairman of HIT Scotland, and a Fellow of the Institute of Hospitality and a Master Innholder.
Smriti K Murray - Director of Learning & Development at JA Resorts & Hotels
As the Director of Learning & Development at JA Resorts & Hotels, Smriti will shape the brand’s talent culture, ensuring that every team member embodies ’A’s values of nurturing hospitality and guest-centric service. A natural leader and passionate mentor, she is known for inspiring those around her to grow with confidence and creating a supportive environment where every team member and guest feels valued.
Smriti K Murray
With over two decades of global hospitality and training experience, Smriti has built her career across Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East. A Certified International Business Etiquette Consultant and Cross-Cultural Specialist, she brings a diverse background in training, HR, and quality management. Her expertise spans leading impactful training programmes, pre-opening projects, and quality assurance initiatives, always anchored in a people-first approach.
Roberto Garrone- General Manager, JA Manafaru
Roberto joins the team at JA Manafaru as an accomplished hospitality leader with nearly 30 years of international experience spanning luxury hotels and resorts across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean. Having held senior leadership positions with some of the world’s most prestigious brands, he seamlessly leads successful teams while ensuring exceptional standards across service, operations, and guest engagement.
Roberto Garrone
With a focus on intuitive, thoughtful service, he goes beyond expectations, anticipating each guest’s needs and creating stays that feel genuinely personal. In his most recent position as Chief Operating Officer of Pirata Group in Hong Kong, Roberto spearheaded the rapid expansion of one of the regi’n’s most diverse hospitality organisations. Prior to that, he oversaw operations across 18 restaurants as Hotel Manager of the Lusail Twin Towers in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Now stepping into his new role with JA, Roberto is focused on further positioning JA Manafaru as a leading resort in the Maldives. With a solid background in food and beverage, he brings valuable expertise in shaping distinctive culinary and guest experiences. Combined with his strategic mindset and ability to inspire those around him, this will ensure the guest journey remains seamless, memorable, and true to JA’s spirit of hospitality.
Laura Dunphy – Cluster People Director at JA Mar Hall and JA The Bruntsfield Hotel
Laura steps into her new role at JA Resorts & Hotels as Cluster People Director at JA Mar Hall and JA The Bruntsfield Hotel. She is passionate about creating workplace cultures where individuals feel supported to grow, connect, and succeed together. As JA Resorts & Hotels continues its global expansion with its first two Scottish properties, Laura will play a key role in shaping teams that reflect the regi’n’s warmth while embracing the b’and’s signature style of hospitality.
Laura Dunphy
Laura joins the group from her role as Director of Learning and Development at Crerar Hotels and previously served as Head of Learning and Development at Cameron House on Loch Lomond, where she was recognised with an Acorn Award in 2022 for her outstanding contribution to hospitality.
Ralph Porciani, CEO, JA Resorts & Hotels, says, “We are delighted to welcome Smriti, Laura, Christopher, and Roberto to the JA family. Their expertise — from empowering teams to guiding our properties and shaping memorable guest journey— — strengthens the leadership that will carry us into the next stage of our transformation. Hospitality is a craft, and together we will continue to refine it while delivering experiences that set JA ap”rt.”
Chris Wayne-Wills, MI FIH- Cluster General Manager of JA Ocean View Hotel and JA The Manor Hotel
Now leading two of JA Resorts & Hotels’ properties in Dubai, Christopher brings over 30 years of hospitality leadership to his rol— — expertise that will be essential in ensuring both hotels continue to thrive in the ’ity’s competitive landscape. By building on JA Ocean View’Hotel’s vibrant dining and lifestyle setting in lively JBR, alongside T’e Manor’s contemporary, business-friendly offering in Al Furjan, he will uphold and elevate’the brand’s reputation for genuine hospitality.
Chris Wayne-Wills
Chris' passion for connecting with guests has shaped a career managing and transforming landmark hotels and resorts across the UK and beyond. With a strong understanding of evolving guest expectations and hospitality trends, he has led successful brand repositionings, overseen multi-property portfolios, and driven sustainable growth for renowned names including Marriott International and Macdonald Hotels. A recognised industry figure, Chris was elected Chairman of UK Hospitality Scotland in 2022, Vice Chairman of HIT Scotland, and a Fellow of the Institute of Hospitality and a Master Innholder.
Smriti K Murray - Director of Learning & Development at JA Resorts & Hotels
As the Director of Learning & Development at JA Resorts & Hotels, Smriti will shape the brand’s talent culture, ensuring that every team member embodies ’A’s values of nurturing hospitality and guest-centric service. A natural leader and passionate mentor, she is known for inspiring those around her to grow with confidence and creating a supportive environment where every team member and guest feels valued.
Smriti K Murray
With over two decades of global hospitality and training experience, Smriti has built her career across Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East. A Certified International Business Etiquette Consultant and Cross-Cultural Specialist, she brings a diverse background in training, HR, and quality management. Her expertise spans leading impactful training programmes, pre-opening projects, and quality assurance initiatives, always anchored in a people-first approach.
Roberto Garrone- General Manager, JA Manafaru
Roberto joins the team at JA Manafaru as an accomplished hospitality leader with nearly 30 years of international experience spanning luxury hotels and resorts across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean. Having held senior leadership positions with some of the world’s most prestigious brands, he seamlessly leads successful teams while ensuring exceptional standards across service, operations, and guest engagement.
Roberto Garrone
With a focus on intuitive, thoughtful service, he goes beyond expectations, anticipating each guest’s needs and creating stays that feel genuinely personal. In his most recent position as Chief Operating Officer of Pirata Group in Hong Kong, Roberto spearheaded the rapid expansion of one of the regi’n’s most diverse hospitality organisations. Prior to that, he oversaw operations across 18 restaurants as Hotel Manager of the Lusail Twin Towers in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Now stepping into his new role with JA, Roberto is focused on further positioning JA Manafaru as a leading resort in the Maldives. With a solid background in food and beverage, he brings valuable expertise in shaping distinctive culinary and guest experiences. Combined with his strategic mindset and ability to inspire those around him, this will ensure the guest journey remains seamless, memorable, and true to JA’s spirit of hospitality.
Laura Dunphy – Cluster People Director at JA Mar Hall and JA The Bruntsfield Hotel
Laura steps into her new role at JA Resorts & Hotels as Cluster People Director at JA Mar Hall and JA The Bruntsfield Hotel. She is passionate about creating workplace cultures where individuals feel supported to grow, connect, and succeed together. As JA Resorts & Hotels continues its global expansion with its first two Scottish properties, Laura will play a key role in shaping teams that reflect the regi’n’s warmth while embracing the b’and’s signature style of hospitality.
Laura Dunphy
Laura joins the group from her role as Director of Learning and Development at Crerar Hotels and previously served as Head of Learning and Development at Cameron House on Loch Lomond, where she was recognised with an Acorn Award in 2022 for her outstanding contribution to hospitality.
Ralph Porciani, CEO, JA Resorts & Hotels, says, “We are delighted to welcome Smriti, Laura, Christopher, and Roberto to the JA family. Their expertise — from empowering teams to guiding our properties and shaping memorable guest journey— — strengthens the leadership that will carry us into the next stage of our transformation. Hospitality is a craft, and together we will continue to refine it while delivering experiences that set JA ap”rt.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment