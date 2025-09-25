NOMAS at Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter Marks the Grand Opening of the Kingdom’s First Saudi Fine Dining Restaurant
(MENAFN- Katch ) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (24 September 2025): NOMAS introduces a new chapter in Saudi cuisine, where the history and heritage of the Kingdom are transformed into a fine dining experience that resonates on an international stage. Situated within the sophisticated Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter, NOMAS is more than a restaurant; it is a cultural statement, crafted with authenticity in every detail.
From the very first impression, guests encounter a space designed to honour Saudi identity. The interiors, envisioned by celebrated local designer Ghadeer Ashour, carry subtle yet powerful references to heritage, where lighting, textures, and ambience evoke the warmth of Saudi hospitality. Each table lamp is delicately hand-stitched by Saudi women artisans in Jeddah, while bespoke cutlery and plates have been designed to tell stories of different regions of the Kingdom, making even the smallest details part of the narrative.
At the heart of NOMAS is a proud all-female leadership team, marking a pioneering moment for Saudi gastronomy. Chef Ahad Alghamdi leads the kitchen with vision and precision, reinterpreting traditional flavours with modern refinement. She is supported by Ebtisam Alkhaliaf, whose role as Outlets Manager is key to delivering impeccable service while guiding the team with care and discipline. Together, they embody the strength, creativity, and elegance of Saudi women redefining the hospitality landscape.
The menu itself is a journey through the Kingdom’s diverse regions, each plate inspired by a village, a family recipe, or a cultural tradition. Guests can savour contemporary expressions of Saudi classics such as Hail Kebiba, Qursan layered with vegetables, and Ocean Sayaadih enhanced with spice and story. Signature dishes such as Hashi Steak glazed with Saudi coffee and Najdi Lamb Shoulder served with Hassawi rice highlight how NOMAS elevates Saudi heritage to an international fine dining standard without losing its soul.
The grand opening on September 16th and 17th welcomed guests with refined Saudi hospitality, live oud performances, and a curated multi-course dinner that highlighted the concept’s artistic spirit. Following its dinner debut, NOMAS will now welcome guests for lunch service starting September 21st, expanding opportunities to explore its unique culinary vision.
Since its soft launch, NOMAS has already earned critical recognition, being highly commended in the Best Saudi Restaurant category at the Time Out Riyadh Restaurant Awards 2025. With aspirations to become the first Saudi restaurant to earn a Michelin star, NOMAS stands as a proud ambassador of the Kingdom’s culture and a beacon for the future of Saudi fine dining.
As Riyadh continues to evolve into a global dining destination, NOMAS shines as a living story of Saudi craftsmanship, female leadership, and culinary artistry. Seating is limited, and reservations are highly recommended.
Opening hours: Daily for dinner from 6.00pm to 12.00am, with lunch service launching on September 21st from 12.30pm to 5.00pm.
From the very first impression, guests encounter a space designed to honour Saudi identity. The interiors, envisioned by celebrated local designer Ghadeer Ashour, carry subtle yet powerful references to heritage, where lighting, textures, and ambience evoke the warmth of Saudi hospitality. Each table lamp is delicately hand-stitched by Saudi women artisans in Jeddah, while bespoke cutlery and plates have been designed to tell stories of different regions of the Kingdom, making even the smallest details part of the narrative.
At the heart of NOMAS is a proud all-female leadership team, marking a pioneering moment for Saudi gastronomy. Chef Ahad Alghamdi leads the kitchen with vision and precision, reinterpreting traditional flavours with modern refinement. She is supported by Ebtisam Alkhaliaf, whose role as Outlets Manager is key to delivering impeccable service while guiding the team with care and discipline. Together, they embody the strength, creativity, and elegance of Saudi women redefining the hospitality landscape.
The menu itself is a journey through the Kingdom’s diverse regions, each plate inspired by a village, a family recipe, or a cultural tradition. Guests can savour contemporary expressions of Saudi classics such as Hail Kebiba, Qursan layered with vegetables, and Ocean Sayaadih enhanced with spice and story. Signature dishes such as Hashi Steak glazed with Saudi coffee and Najdi Lamb Shoulder served with Hassawi rice highlight how NOMAS elevates Saudi heritage to an international fine dining standard without losing its soul.
The grand opening on September 16th and 17th welcomed guests with refined Saudi hospitality, live oud performances, and a curated multi-course dinner that highlighted the concept’s artistic spirit. Following its dinner debut, NOMAS will now welcome guests for lunch service starting September 21st, expanding opportunities to explore its unique culinary vision.
Since its soft launch, NOMAS has already earned critical recognition, being highly commended in the Best Saudi Restaurant category at the Time Out Riyadh Restaurant Awards 2025. With aspirations to become the first Saudi restaurant to earn a Michelin star, NOMAS stands as a proud ambassador of the Kingdom’s culture and a beacon for the future of Saudi fine dining.
As Riyadh continues to evolve into a global dining destination, NOMAS shines as a living story of Saudi craftsmanship, female leadership, and culinary artistry. Seating is limited, and reservations are highly recommended.
Opening hours: Daily for dinner from 6.00pm to 12.00am, with lunch service launching on September 21st from 12.30pm to 5.00pm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment