Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) to Headline The Africa Debate – United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, September 24, 2025/ -- Invest Africa (), a leading pan-African trade and investment platform, today announced Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and ARISE IIP as Headline Partners for The Africa Debate – UAE, taking place in Dubai on 30 September 2025 in partnership with the UAE Government.
This ye’r’s forum comes as Africa and the Gulf prepare for COP30, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) moves from negotiation to implementation, and global capital continues to tilt towards the Global South. Designed around real transactions, real actors and real strategy, the programme will examine where the next–UAE–Africa opportunities are emerging, what sustained partnership looks like beyond one-off deals, and how to unlock the next frontiers for investment, collaboration and innovation across the corridor.
Confirmed speakers include: H.E. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, United Arab Emirates; H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, United Arab Emirates; H.E. João Jorge Matlombe, Minister of Transport and Logistics, Republic of Mozambique; H.E. Dr. Joéé de Lima Massano, Minister of State for Economic Coordination, Republic of Angola; H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, President of the Republic of Somaliland; Gagan Gupta, Founder and CEO, ARISE IIP; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World; Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Co-Founder and Chairman, Infinity Power; and Admassu Tadesse, Group President and Managing Director, Trade and Development Bank, among other senior leaders.
Gagan Gupta, Founder and CEO, ARISE IIP, said: “We are thrilled to be a Headline Partner of The Africa Debat– – UAE. The–UAE–Africa partnership sits at the heart of ARI’E IIP’s growth strategy, linking Gulf capital and logistics expertise wit’ Africa’s industrial momentum to localise value, create jobs and build competitive exports. This forum is the right platform to bring governments, investors and operators together, align policies and finance, and convert strong pipelines into bankable, large-scale projects spanning ports, logistics zones and export manu”acturing.”
Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO, Africa Finance Corporation, said: “AFC’s mandate is to mobilise long-term capital and execution cap’city for Africa’s infrastructure and industri–lisation. The UAE–Africa corridor is central to that mission, bringing together patient capital, ports and logistics expertise, and technology partnerships to deliver projects at scale– The Africa Debate – UAE provides the right platform to align incentives and move projects to bankability - advancing a pipeline across climate-aligned energy, efficient transport and competitive industrial zones with public”and private partners.”
Chantelé Carrington, Chief Executive Officer, Invest Africa, commented: “The Africa Debate – UAE provides the right platform to align incentives and–move projects to bankability – we are advancing a pipeline across climate-aligned energy, efficient transport and competitive industrial zones with public and private partners. Under ‘Shared Markets, Shared Futu’e’, the agenda stays pract—cal—ports and logistics, industrial zones, renewables and agri-value —hains—grounded in clear market insight and targeted matchmaking. My thanks to our Headline Partners AFC and ARISE IIP, to our strategic partners Afreximbank and Standard Chartered, and to our supporting partners and speakers whose expertise will help move high-quality projects from discussion to d”livery.”
Participating organisations include: UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade; ARISE IIP; Absa; Afreximbank; Africa Finance Corporat–on; A2MP – Africa Minerals and Metals Processing Platform; Control Risks; DLA Piper; DP World; Gemcorp Capital; Infinity Power; Lagos Free’Zone; Moody’s Ratings; Oyo State Government; Plantations et Huileries du Congo; Premier Invest; S-RM; Spiro; Standard Bank; and Standard Chartered.
