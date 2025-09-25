Canon Miraisha Programme Partners with Debra’s Palace Initiative, Empowering Nigerian Youth through Skills Development and Mentorship
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, September 24, 2025/ -- ¦nbsp; ¦nbsp;
• Canon Miraisha Programme a’d Debra’s Palace Initiative join forces for the second edition of the Creative Summer School in Nigeria.
• The initiative has empowered over 7,000 creatives across 11 African countries, with a goal to train 10,00 by 2030.
Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA) (), a leading provider of printing and imaging solutions, in partnership’with Debra’s Palace Initiative, successfully held the second edition of the Creative Summer School from 8 to 20 September 2025 in Lagos.
As part of the Canon Miraisha Programme, the Creative Summer School equips young men aged 18 to 25 with hands-on technical training, mentorship, and essential life skills to help them thrive in the growing creative economy.
The initiative r’flects Canon’s longstanding Miraisha mission of empowering African youth with creative skills and career opportunities, while alig’ing with Debra’s ’alace Initiative’s vision of raising the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers.
Participants gained exposure to a wide range of creative and professional skills, including photography, cinematography, sound editing, Financial Literacy, Business of Creativity and etiquette training, as well as daily mentorship. Sessions on graphic design and content creation were also held. Additionally, Canon Miraisha delivered a three-day basic photography course combining classroom learning with outdoor photo shoots and project-based assignments. Two outstanding students each received a Canon Selphy CP1000 printer.
Twenty-five young men participated in the daily sessions at MADhouse by Tikera Africa, with a further 50 to 100 participants attending the opening and closing ceremony. Programme mentors and facilitators, including Femi Odugbemi, Bayo Omoboriowo, Daniel Etim Effiong, Osarume Akenzua, Tayo Adetunji, Precious Eniayekan, Uncle Sele and David Adetola, shared their invaluable industry expertise and insights, enriching the learning experience.
Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central and North Africa, said: “Through the Miraisha Programme, Canon is deeply committed t’ investing in Africa’s youth by equipping them with the skills, confidence, and support nee’ed to succeed in today’s creative industries. Our ongoing’collaboration with Debra’s Palace Initiative reflects our belief that creativity is not only a pathway to employment but also a driver of positive social change. Together, we’re building opportunities that will inspire the next generation of African storytellers and leader”.”
Speaking on the impact of the collaboration, Damilola Chinedu, Founder, D’bra’s Palace Initiative, said: “We believe every boy deserves the opportunity to develop his talent and grow into a man of vision, impact, and integrity. The Creative Summer School provides a safe and inspiring space where participants develop the skills and confidence to pursue their dreams. Partnering with Canon Miraisha allows us to prepare boys not just for careers, but for meaningful lives of le”dership.”
Building Sustainable Impact
The Miraisha Program’e is Canon’s award-winning corporate responsibility initiative dedicated to nurturing the next generation of African creative professionals through hands-on training in photography, filmmaking, and other digital arts. With a strong emphasis on mentorship, sustainability, and community impact, it is ro’ted in Canon’ philosophy of Kyosei – living and working together for the common good. Miraisha has empowered thousands of participants across Africa, often in collaboration with organisations like the Kings & Queens Art Academy in Nigeria, with Maono Africa in Kenya to empower youth in Dandora and the Lens on Life Pro ect in Cameroon.
Debra’s Palace Initiative is a non-profit organisation committed to empowering young boys to lead productive and fulfilling lives. Addressing the often-overlooked challenges faced by boys in society, the organisation has successfully engaged more than 3,500 participants through initiatives such as the Boy Child Conversation Conference (BCC), BCC Mentorship School Tours, JAMB Scholarship Programmes, and the Creative Summer School with Canon. By providing mentorship and skills development in safe spaces, it aims to shape boys into confident young men who can make positive contributions to their communities, aligning perfectly with Miraisha's objectives.
With the launch of the second Creative Summer School, Canon Central ’ North Africa and Debra’s Palace Initiative reaffirm their shared comm’tment to nurturing Africa’s youth, building not just careers but futures for a new generation of African creatives, storytellers, and ch ngemakers.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).
• Canon Miraisha Programme a’d Debra’s Palace Initiative join forces for the second edition of the Creative Summer School in Nigeria.
• The initiative has empowered over 7,000 creatives across 11 African countries, with a goal to train 10,00 by 2030.
Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA) (), a leading provider of printing and imaging solutions, in partnership’with Debra’s Palace Initiative, successfully held the second edition of the Creative Summer School from 8 to 20 September 2025 in Lagos.
As part of the Canon Miraisha Programme, the Creative Summer School equips young men aged 18 to 25 with hands-on technical training, mentorship, and essential life skills to help them thrive in the growing creative economy.
The initiative r’flects Canon’s longstanding Miraisha mission of empowering African youth with creative skills and career opportunities, while alig’ing with Debra’s ’alace Initiative’s vision of raising the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers.
Participants gained exposure to a wide range of creative and professional skills, including photography, cinematography, sound editing, Financial Literacy, Business of Creativity and etiquette training, as well as daily mentorship. Sessions on graphic design and content creation were also held. Additionally, Canon Miraisha delivered a three-day basic photography course combining classroom learning with outdoor photo shoots and project-based assignments. Two outstanding students each received a Canon Selphy CP1000 printer.
Twenty-five young men participated in the daily sessions at MADhouse by Tikera Africa, with a further 50 to 100 participants attending the opening and closing ceremony. Programme mentors and facilitators, including Femi Odugbemi, Bayo Omoboriowo, Daniel Etim Effiong, Osarume Akenzua, Tayo Adetunji, Precious Eniayekan, Uncle Sele and David Adetola, shared their invaluable industry expertise and insights, enriching the learning experience.
Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central and North Africa, said: “Through the Miraisha Programme, Canon is deeply committed t’ investing in Africa’s youth by equipping them with the skills, confidence, and support nee’ed to succeed in today’s creative industries. Our ongoing’collaboration with Debra’s Palace Initiative reflects our belief that creativity is not only a pathway to employment but also a driver of positive social change. Together, we’re building opportunities that will inspire the next generation of African storytellers and leader”.”
Speaking on the impact of the collaboration, Damilola Chinedu, Founder, D’bra’s Palace Initiative, said: “We believe every boy deserves the opportunity to develop his talent and grow into a man of vision, impact, and integrity. The Creative Summer School provides a safe and inspiring space where participants develop the skills and confidence to pursue their dreams. Partnering with Canon Miraisha allows us to prepare boys not just for careers, but for meaningful lives of le”dership.”
Building Sustainable Impact
The Miraisha Program’e is Canon’s award-winning corporate responsibility initiative dedicated to nurturing the next generation of African creative professionals through hands-on training in photography, filmmaking, and other digital arts. With a strong emphasis on mentorship, sustainability, and community impact, it is ro’ted in Canon’ philosophy of Kyosei – living and working together for the common good. Miraisha has empowered thousands of participants across Africa, often in collaboration with organisations like the Kings & Queens Art Academy in Nigeria, with Maono Africa in Kenya to empower youth in Dandora and the Lens on Life Pro ect in Cameroon.
Debra’s Palace Initiative is a non-profit organisation committed to empowering young boys to lead productive and fulfilling lives. Addressing the often-overlooked challenges faced by boys in society, the organisation has successfully engaged more than 3,500 participants through initiatives such as the Boy Child Conversation Conference (BCC), BCC Mentorship School Tours, JAMB Scholarship Programmes, and the Creative Summer School with Canon. By providing mentorship and skills development in safe spaces, it aims to shape boys into confident young men who can make positive contributions to their communities, aligning perfectly with Miraisha's objectives.
With the launch of the second Creative Summer School, Canon Central ’ North Africa and Debra’s Palace Initiative reaffirm their shared comm’tment to nurturing Africa’s youth, building not just careers but futures for a new generation of African creatives, storytellers, and ch ngemakers.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment