ANANTA, Backrooms: Escape Together, and Jurassic World Evolution 3 debut with NVIDIA DLSS 4 support
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) New releases, including ANANTA, Jurassic World Evolution 3, Backrooms: Escape Together, and Metal Eden, will launch with NVIDIA DLSS 4. Additionally, SILENT HILL f will launch this week with DLSS Super Resolution support.
Developed by Naked Rain Studio, ANANTA is a free-spirited Urban Open World RPG where players can dig in and explore as a variety of characters. In this concrete jungle, calamity and the commonplace intermingle freely. Players will join forces and take a stand against the hidden threats lurking within the shadows, or live it up and bask in the urban nightlife under the neon glow. At launch, ANANTA will support NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and feature ray-traced effects.
Frontier Developments’ Jurassic World Evolution 3 puts players in control of building and running their own Jurassic World. Help life find a way by synthesizing, breeding, and nurturing prehistoric species alongside familiar faces from the Jurassic franchise, including Dr. Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum). When Jurassic World Evolution 3 launches on October 21st, GeForce RTX gamers can enhance their experience with DLSS 4, NVIDIA Reflex, and ray-traced effects, making the park sim run faster, play better, and look more realistic.
Triiodide Studios’ Backrooms: Escape Together is an Early Access co-op survival horror game featuring lifelike graphics, proximity voice chat and horrifying entities. Players can join with up to 5 friends to make their way through nine levels using what's available to progress deeper into the Backrooms. The game already includes support for DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, and DLAA. A new update adds support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, enabling GeForce RTX 50 Series gamers to play at faster frame rates. DLSS Ray Reconstruction further enhances the fidelity and realism of the game’s ray-traced effects.
Reikon Games, developers of RUINER, and publisher Deep Silver present METAL EDEN, an adrenaline-rush sci-fi FPS. Dive into cybernetic warfare against the machine forces that protect the secrets of an artificial world. The game is now available, featuring advanced Unreal Engine 5 visuals, further enhanced by hardware-accelerated, ray-traced Lumen lighting. At launch, METAL EDEN included DLSS Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution. Using the NVIDIA app’s DLSS overrides, both can be upgraded. GeForce RTX 50 Series owners can upgrade DLSS Frame Generation to DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, multiplying frame rates. All GeForce RTX gamers can also upgrade DLSS Super Resolution to use the latest transformer AI model, enhancing image quality and clarity.
Konami and NeoBards Entertainment’s SILENT HILL f is now available for Deluxe Edition buyers, who receive Advanced Access ahead of the psychological horror game’s general release on September 25. In the much-anticipated new game, players enter 1960s Japan, where the secluded town of Ebisugaoka is consumed by a sudden fog, transforming it into a haunting nightmare. GeForce RTX gamers daring to play SILENT HILL f can accelerate frame rates using DLSS Super Resolution.
