One last campaign. One last mission. One last adventure. Let's do this, nerds.

Stranger Things 5 will release on Netflix across three premiere dates with Volume 1 on November 26 (four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and The Finale on New Year's Eve. Each volume releases at 5 PM PT.
And our party’s diving back into Seasons 1–4. Starting September 29, you can follow along on Stranger Things social channels and at Tudum.com. Rewatch with us before the last adventure begins.
ABOUT STRANGER THINGS 5
The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.
Stranger Things 5 will release on Netflix across three premiere dates with Volume 1 on November 26 (four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes) and The Finale on New Year’s Eve. Each volume releases at 5 PM PT.
Created by The Duffer Brothers STRANGER THINGS is produced by Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen.
The cast includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay).
ABOUT THE SERIES
A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.
Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever, with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7M views globally. Rooted in ‘80s nostalgia, it boosted Kate Bush’s track “Running Up That Hill” into the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in its 38-year history. The series has also garnered over 70 awards worldwide including Emmys® and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and has been nominated for over 230 awards. The highly anticipated fifth and final season will release later this year in three volumes at 5PM PT: four episodes on November 26, three episodes on Christmas and the finale on New Year’s Eve. The beloved franchise offers fans various ways to engage with the cultural phenomenon year-round, including: the Olivier and Tony-award winning stage play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow; a collection of books takes fans deeper into the story; the touring Stranger Things: The Experience which recently expanded to Brazil and Australia; Stranger Things: Escape the Dark; a brand new immersive experience set to open at Netflix House later this year; Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85, an animated series that will take fans back to Hawkins; fans celebrate November 6 — the day Will Byers went missing — as ‘Stranger Things Day;’ and they can follow @StrangerThings.Things for fun ways to bring the world into their everyday lives.
