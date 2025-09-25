GSMA MWC25 Doha: Vodafone Qatar signs MOU as Strategic Operator Partner
(MENAFN- OMC) On 23 September, the GSMA announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Vodafone Qatar, confirming the company as a Strategic Operator Partner of MWC25 Doha – the Middle East’s new home for global connectivity.MWC25 Doha – the Middle East’s new home for global connectivity.
John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd said: “Vodafone Qatar is recognised as a leader in connecting people and businesses. Their involvement at MWC Doha reinforces the shared ambition to harness connectivity for growth, digital inclusion, and sustainable innovation. We are delighted to have them onboard as a Strategic Operator Partner.”
Vodafone Qatar is a prominent telecommunications and technology provider, serving consumers and businesses alike across Qatar. Alongside its Strategic Partner role, the company will showcase its latest digital inclusion initiatives and sustainable innovation developments at MWC Doha.
Abdullah Ali Al-Misnad Acting Chief Administrative Officer at Vodafone Qatar commented, “Vodafone Qatar continually seeks ways to leverage connectivity to drive the adoption of the latest technologies, enabling smarter living, accelerating digital transformation, and empowering every sector of Qatar’s economy. Our participation as the Strategic Operator Partner of MWC25 Doha demonstrates our capabilities beyond telecommunications and reinforces our role as a key enabler of Qatar’s national digital agenda in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Through this collaboration, Vodafone Qatar continues to make key contributions to Qatar’s digital infrastructure and cement its position as a thought leader of innovation.”
MWC Doha takes place on 25–26 November at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, in partnership with MCIT. Spanning three halls, the event brings together policymakers, innovators, and investors from over 60 countries – including more than 40% at director level and above – to explore how AI, intelligent infrastructure, fintech, mobility and frontier technologies are transforming economies and societies.
