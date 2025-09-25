GSMA MWC25 Doha: Qatar’s Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) signs MOU as Event Partner for inaugural event
(MENAFN- OMC) On 23 September 2025, the GSMA announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Qatar’s Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), confirming the organisation as an official Event Partner of MWC25 Doha. The announcement underscores CRA’s role in advancing Qatar’s digital transformation and supporting the nation’s growing presence on the global connectivity stage.
John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. said: “Our partnership with the CRA reflects our shared ambition to create a policy environment that supports innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and build a more connected future. MWC Doha provide a perfect platform to discuss these important issues, and we look forward to working together to ensure this inaugural edition sets a strong foundation for years to come.”
CRA – Qatar’s independent regulatory authority for the telecommunications, information technology, and postal sectors, as well as access to digital media – has been instrumental in shaping the country’s digital ecosystem.
On this occasion, Engineer Ahmad bin Abdulla AlMuslemani, President of the Communications Regulatory Authority, stated: "We are pleased to sign the Memorandum of Understanding with the GSMA as an Event Partner of MWC25 Doha. This partnership is a strategic step that highlights CRA’s role in contributing to the development of the ICT sector and reaffirms its commitment to a stable regulatory environment that supports innovation and investment, in line with CRA’s strategy and the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, which focus on driving digital transformation and building a knowledge-based economy. We look forward to this Congress being an effective platform for knowledge exchange, strengthening international cooperation, and contributing to shaping the future of the global ICT sector."
MWC Doha takes place on 25–26 November at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, in partnership with MCIT. Spanning three halls, the event brings together policymakers, innovators, and investors from over 60 countries – including more than 40% at director level and above – to explore how AI, intelligent infrastructure, fintech, mobility and frontier technologies are transforming economies and societies.
The agenda is focused on the themes shaping tech and business - AI Nexus, Intelligent Economies, and Connected Industries – and features the regional debut of 4YFN – the official startup platform of MWC - the GSMA Ministerial Programme, the GSMA Digital Leaders Programme, and Smart City Expo, the world’s leading event for urban innovation.
Registration for attendees is open now here. Members of the press are welcome to register here.
About GSMA
The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today’s biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.
John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. said: “Our partnership with the CRA reflects our shared ambition to create a policy environment that supports innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and build a more connected future. MWC Doha provide a perfect platform to discuss these important issues, and we look forward to working together to ensure this inaugural edition sets a strong foundation for years to come.”
CRA – Qatar’s independent regulatory authority for the telecommunications, information technology, and postal sectors, as well as access to digital media – has been instrumental in shaping the country’s digital ecosystem.
On this occasion, Engineer Ahmad bin Abdulla AlMuslemani, President of the Communications Regulatory Authority, stated: "We are pleased to sign the Memorandum of Understanding with the GSMA as an Event Partner of MWC25 Doha. This partnership is a strategic step that highlights CRA’s role in contributing to the development of the ICT sector and reaffirms its commitment to a stable regulatory environment that supports innovation and investment, in line with CRA’s strategy and the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, which focus on driving digital transformation and building a knowledge-based economy. We look forward to this Congress being an effective platform for knowledge exchange, strengthening international cooperation, and contributing to shaping the future of the global ICT sector."
MWC Doha takes place on 25–26 November at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, in partnership with MCIT. Spanning three halls, the event brings together policymakers, innovators, and investors from over 60 countries – including more than 40% at director level and above – to explore how AI, intelligent infrastructure, fintech, mobility and frontier technologies are transforming economies and societies.
The agenda is focused on the themes shaping tech and business - AI Nexus, Intelligent Economies, and Connected Industries – and features the regional debut of 4YFN – the official startup platform of MWC - the GSMA Ministerial Programme, the GSMA Digital Leaders Programme, and Smart City Expo, the world’s leading event for urban innovation.
Registration for attendees is open now here. Members of the press are welcome to register here.
About GSMA
The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today’s biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment