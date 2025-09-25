GSMA MWC25 Doha: Media City Qatar signs MOU as Headline Partner
(MENAFN- OMC) On 23 September 2025, the GSMA announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Media City Qatar, confirming its role as a Headline Partner of MWC25 Doha – the Middle East’s new home for global connectivity.
John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., said: “MWC Doha is about more than technology, it is about the ecosystem of ideas, media, and collaboration that drives progress. As a global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talents, Media City Qatar brings a unique perspective to MWC, helping showcase how connectivity empowers the wider digital economy. We are delighted and proud to partner for this inaugural event.”
Established as a hub for media and creative industries, Media City Qatar supports innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing across sectors. As a Headline Partner for MWC Doha, its involvement highlights Qatar’s growing role as a centre for both digital and media transformation. Media City Qatar will also support CMO Circle, 4YFN, and the GSMA Media Village at this year’s inaugural event.
Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: “Media City Qatar’s role as Headline Partner of the inaugural MWC25 Doha reflects our commitment to driving innovation and media technology in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Through this partnership, we are supporting platforms that unite leaders and innovators to drive the future of AI, intelligent economies, and connected industries. Together with GSMA, we are building a platform that contributes to Qatar’s role as a hub for global connectivity and media transformation, while shaping today’s opportunities and tomorrow’s solutions.”
MWC Doha takes place on 25–26 November at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT). Spanning three halls, the event brings together policymakers, innovators, and investors from over 60 countries – including more than 40% at director level and above – to explore how AI, intelligent infrastructure, fintech, mobility and frontier technologies are transforming economies and societies.
The agenda is focused on the themes shaping tech and business - AI Nexus, Intelligent Economies, and Connected Industries – and features the regional debut of 4YFN – the official startup platform of MWC - the GSMA Ministerial Programme, the GSMA Digital Leaders Programme, and Smart City Expo, the world’s leading event for urban innovation.
About GSMA
The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today’s biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.
