GSMA MWC25 Doha: Ooredoo signs MOU as Strategic Operator Partner

(MENAFN- OMC) 23 September 2025, Doha: The GSMA today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ooredoo, confirming the company as a Strategic Operator Partner of MWC25 Doha – the Middle East’s new home for global connectivity.

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. said: “Ooredoo is not only a Qatari success story, but also a global pioneer. Their early leadership in AI and 5G, and continued investment in innovation make them an ideal Strategic Operator Partner for MWC Doha, as we gather the international ecosystem in Qatar for the very first time.”

Headquartered in Doha, Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications provider and a market leader across the countries in which it operates. Building on this strong foundation, Ooredoo is evolving into the region’s leading digital infrastructure provider, investing in advanced connectivity, subsea cables, data centres, cloud ecosystems, and fintech platforms across its footprint.

Qatar was the first country in the world to launch commercial 5G through Ooredoo, a milestone that underscores both national and corporate leadership in innovation.

In addition to its role as Strategic Operator Partner, Ooredoo will also exhibit at MWC Doha, showcasing its leadership in next-generation connectivity and innovation.

Hilal Bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Group Chief Legal, Regulatory & Governance Officer, Ooredoo, said: “Hosting MWC in Doha is a milestone for our region, and Ooredoo is proud to help make it possible. As we evolve from a telco into a digital infrastructure leader, we see this event as a platform to demonstrate the region’s growing role in driving the next era of digital progress”.

MWC Doha takes place on 25–26 November at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, in partnership with MCIT. Spanning three halls, the event brings together policymakers, innovators, and investors from over 60 countries – including more than 40% at director level and above – to explore how AI, intelligent infrastructure, fintech, mobility and frontier technologies are transforming economies and societies.

The agenda is focused on the themes shaping tech and business - AI Nexus, Intelligent Economies, and Connected Industries – and features the regional debut of 4YFN – the official startup platform of MWC - the GSMA Ministerial Programme, the GSMA Digital Leaders Programme, and Smart City Expo, the world’s leading event for urban innovation.

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today’s biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

